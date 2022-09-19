Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces $1.1 Billion in Small Business Support Coming to California
SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $1.1 billion in funding to support California’s small businesses. The funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) and is intended to leverage an additional $18 billion of capital to California small businesses. “California is home...
ca.gov
Landscape equipment manufacturers, dealers invited to participate in new program set to provide discount vouchers for zero-emission lawn mowers, leaf blowers, other equipment
New program makes $27 million in incentives available to California-based small landscape businesses. Climate Change, Air Pollution, Lawn, Garden & Landscape Equipment. Zero-Emission Landscaping Equipment, Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, California Climate Investments. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today announced the opening of a new funding category...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Sends Urban Search and Rescue Teams to Puerto Rico to Support Hurricane Fiona Response
SACRAMENTO – As Puerto Rico reels in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which resulted in catastrophic rainfall and flooding, Governor Gavin Newsom is rapidly deploying urban search and rescue personnel to help those on the island. Governor Newsom has approved the deployment of 15 members of California/FEMA Urban Search...
ca.gov
$5 Million Available for New Trauma Recovery Center Satellite Offices
SACRAMENTO—The California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) has announced $5 million in special funding available to help Trauma Recovery Centers (TRCs) reach crime victims in underserved areas. Through a competitive grant process, CalVCB will award funding to two TRCs to establish four satellite offices in rural or underserved communities. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ca.gov
California’s first Clean Air Center opens in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, California Air Resources Board (CARB) and San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced today the opening of the first Clean Air Center in California, funded through a new pilot program. The Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations...
ca.gov
HCAI awards $40.8 million in Grants for Students to Pursue Healthcare Careers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) announced the approval of $40.8 million in grant awards to 20 organizations that support and encourage students from underrepresented regions and backgrounds to pursue healthcare careers. The grant awards will be issued through the Health Professions...
ca.gov
State of Emergency Due to Fires
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division is sending this notice to all participants in the Child Nutrition Programs located in Madera, Modoc, and Siskiyou Counties in response to an emergency proclamation issued on September 19, 2022, by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Fork, Barnes, and Mountain Fires.
ca.gov
Cal OES Prepositions Search and Rescue Teams, Water Protective Measures, Near Fire Burn Scars in Preparation of Flooding
With potential for heavy rainfall and flooding in the northern part of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical resources including swift water rescue teams and water protective measures to respond to any threats near recent burn scar areas. Prepositioned swift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ca.gov
Paid Lunch Equity and Meal Charge Policy Guidance
The California Department of Education (CDE) Management Bulletin SNP-02-2021: Paid Lunch Equity Exemption Guidance has been updated to clarify Paid Lunch Equity (PLE) requirements with the implementation of the California Universal Meals Program. School food authorities (SFA) that do not charge students for paid lunches at all sites are considered...
Comments / 0