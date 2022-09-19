Read full article on original website
Miller Unified Flag Football ties Carmel 28 – 28
The Noblesville Millers and the Carmel Greyhounds played to a 28 – 28 tie on Wednesday night at Beaver Stadium in Noblesville. Ryan Griggs and Eliza Bozell both had long runs and Wyatt Lewis, Mo Ashour, and Jordin Clark each scored touchdowns for the Millers. Noah Morris and Jacob...
Freshman Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Hannah Shonkwiler in blocks, Addison Roberts in kills, and Madison Kauzlick on defense. Next up, the Millers will play the Franklin Central Flashes on Thursday...
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Addie Thomas on defense and Chloe Macias in blocks. Next up, the Millers travel to Franklin Central High School to play the Franklin Central Flashes.
Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer beats Franklin Central 3 – 0
A warm night for some JV Gold Miller Soccer as they face off against Franklin Central. A quick pace in the first half lead to goals by Alex Jimenez and Jackson Morris. Strong efforts from midfielders Timmy Clark, Jack Murphy, Mathew Prange and Max Tucker. Keeper Alex Eberhart with a big save and defensive line kept Franklin from scoring.
Miller Volleyball falls to Carmel 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 on Wednesday evening at Carmel High School. Madison Brown distributed 35 assists. Gabby Weihe led the Millers with 10 kills, Anna Elkin had 9 kills, and Reese Resmer had 8 kills. The Millers served up 9 aces, led by Maddie Coates who served 4 aces; Madison Brown served 2 aces, and Diana Cox, Anna Elkin, and Riley Resmer each served 1 ace.
Ava Harris! The Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month!
Congratulations to Noblesville’s own Ava Harris and Peyton Cross of Sheridan High School for winning the Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month! Ava and Peyton will be receiving a t-shirt and a winners certificate courtesy of Indiana Members Credit Union, and will be featured on all participating schools’ athletic websites.
Miller Girls Soccer beats Carmel 3 – 1
The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers picked up a rivalry win on Monday evening, defeating the No. 3-ranked Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The Millers placed the first goal in the net during the game’s 25th minute. Nadia Zaborowski drove the ball on...
Miller Golf wins 18th Sectional Championship
The Noblesville Millers edged out the Hamilton Southeastern Royals by two strokes and claimed the program’s 18th sectional championship on Monday afternoon at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. Caroline Whallon earned medalist honors with a score of 75 to lead the Millers. Whallon becomes the first...
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Carmel 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 on Monday evening at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Kaydence Fleck scored the goal for the Millers. The Millers travel to Newton Park in Lakeville to play the Penn Kingsmen on Saturday.
