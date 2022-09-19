Read full article on original website
Miller Unified Flag Football ties Carmel 28 – 28
The Noblesville Millers and the Carmel Greyhounds played to a 28 – 28 tie on Wednesday night at Beaver Stadium in Noblesville. Ryan Griggs and Eliza Bozell both had long runs and Wyatt Lewis, Mo Ashour, and Jordin Clark each scored touchdowns for the Millers. Noah Morris and Jacob...
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Addie Thomas on defense and Chloe Macias in blocks. Next up, the Millers travel to Franklin Central High School to play the Franklin Central Flashes.
Freshman Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Hannah Shonkwiler in blocks, Addison Roberts in kills, and Madison Kauzlick on defense. Next up, the Millers will play the Franklin Central Flashes on Thursday...
Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer beats Franklin Central 3 – 0
A warm night for some JV Gold Miller Soccer as they face off against Franklin Central. A quick pace in the first half lead to goals by Alex Jimenez and Jackson Morris. Strong efforts from midfielders Timmy Clark, Jack Murphy, Mathew Prange and Max Tucker. Keeper Alex Eberhart with a big save and defensive line kept Franklin from scoring.
At last! Millers win after 10 years
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville girls golf team ended a decade-long drought on Monday. The Millers won their own sectional, which took place at Harbour Trees Golf and Country Club. Noblesville finished just ahead of defending champion Hamilton Southeastern, winning by two strokes, 316-318. The two teams monopolized the top of the leaderboard, taking seven of the top eight places.
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Carmel 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 on Monday evening at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Kaydence Fleck scored the goal for the Millers. The Millers travel to Newton Park in Lakeville to play the Penn Kingsmen on Saturday.
Miller Girls Soccer beats Carmel 3 – 1
The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers picked up a rivalry win on Monday evening, defeating the No. 3-ranked Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The Millers placed the first goal in the net during the game’s 25th minute. Nadia Zaborowski drove the ball on...
Ava Harris! The Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month!
Congratulations to Noblesville’s own Ava Harris and Peyton Cross of Sheridan High School for winning the Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month! Ava and Peyton will be receiving a t-shirt and a winners certificate courtesy of Indiana Members Credit Union, and will be featured on all participating schools’ athletic websites.
Three questions to monitor ahead of IU men's basketball media day
The unofficial start of Indiana men's basketball's quest for a title-minded 2022 season begins Thursday afternoon during its preseason media day. Although the Hoosiers' competitive 2022-23 schedule doesn't begin until Nov. 7, Thursday's media day should give fans a clearer idea of what they can expect from the team this season.
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
Sip, Stay At Bulldog Bar & Grill
HOW MANY Butler University students and alums frequent the reborn Bulldog Bar & Grill is anyone’s guess. However, it certainly seems popular with actual, four-legged bulldogs, two of whom chilled at the eatery’s pet-friendly outdoor dining area during a recent lunchtime. The Bulldog is a revival of sorts, operating at the same 54th and College location where an establishment by the same name served as the university’s unofficial watering hole from 1974 to 1994. After a 26-year interregnum when the space was occupied by Moe & Johnny’s, the Butler name was resurrected by new owners Caroline Smith, Brian Knoderer, and John Bales. Flat-screens dominate the dining area (because it’s 2022), and the menu is ruled by burgers, pizzas, and smoked meats like pulled pork and brisket. There’s also an automated “tap wall” where patrons who purchase special bracelets can select from 48 different pours. Be advised, however, that the bracelet also keeps track of how much you’ve knocked back, and will cut you off when it feels like you’ve had enough. Though you’d think a self-serve setup like that would wind up with as much amber liquid on the floor as an Indianapolis Motor Speedway men’s room on race day, the wait staff say that guests have so far kept things pretty neat. The menu also includes some 20 handmade sauces ranging from garlic aioli to dragon’s breath (described on the menu as “Hot AF”), plus a lineup of pet treats, including a Peanut Butter Whipped Cream Cup that one of the two porch bulldogs quickly annihilated. 5380 N. College Ave., 317-377-4735.
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall
INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
