The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Hannah Shonkwiler in blocks, Addison Roberts in kills, and Madison Kauzlick on defense. Next up, the Millers will play the Franklin Central Flashes on Thursday...

CARMEL, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO