noblesvillemillers.com
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Addie Thomas on defense and Chloe Macias in blocks. Next up, the Millers travel to Franklin Central High School to play the Franklin Central Flashes.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Unified Flag Football ties Carmel 28 – 28
The Noblesville Millers and the Carmel Greyhounds played to a 28 – 28 tie on Wednesday night at Beaver Stadium in Noblesville. Ryan Griggs and Eliza Bozell both had long runs and Wyatt Lewis, Mo Ashour, and Jordin Clark each scored touchdowns for the Millers. Noah Morris and Jacob...
noblesvillemillers.com
Freshman Volleyball falls to Carmel 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Carmel High School. The Millers were led by Hannah Shonkwiler in blocks, Addison Roberts in kills, and Madison Kauzlick on defense. Next up, the Millers will play the Franklin Central Flashes on Thursday...
noblesvillemillers.com
Ava Harris! The Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month!
Congratulations to Noblesville’s own Ava Harris and Peyton Cross of Sheridan High School for winning the Indiana Members Credit Union August Athlete of the Month! Ava and Peyton will be receiving a t-shirt and a winners certificate courtesy of Indiana Members Credit Union, and will be featured on all participating schools’ athletic websites.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Volleyball falls to Carmel 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 on Wednesday evening at Carmel High School. Madison Brown distributed 35 assists. Gabby Weihe led the Millers with 10 kills, Anna Elkin had 9 kills, and Reese Resmer had 8 kills. The Millers served up 9 aces, led by Maddie Coates who served 4 aces; Madison Brown served 2 aces, and Diana Cox, Anna Elkin, and Riley Resmer each served 1 ace.
noblesvillemillers.com
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Carmel 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Carmel Greyhounds 3 – 1 on Monday evening at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Kaydence Fleck scored the goal for the Millers. The Millers travel to Newton Park in Lakeville to play the Penn Kingsmen on Saturday.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Golf wins 18th Sectional Championship
The Noblesville Millers edged out the Hamilton Southeastern Royals by two strokes and claimed the program’s 18th sectional championship on Monday afternoon at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. Caroline Whallon earned medalist honors with a score of 75 to lead the Millers. Whallon becomes the first...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
1075thefan.com
“Find A Guy”. Jake Query’s Life Molded By The Guy Who Found Him
The excitement was the kind of excitement you only feel a few times in your life- an anticipation cocktail that was part nerves, part energy, and an imbalanced mix of hubris. The first day of my last year of High School. Indianapolis North Central High School, August, 1990. There was...
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
bdspotlight.com
Unified draws Attucks in sectionals
The Unified Flag Football team drew Crispus Attucks in its opening game of the Brownsburg Sectional on October 1. The first game of the sectional pits host Brownsburg against Perry Meridian while the Giants play Attucks. The winner of the Brownsburg game faces Zionsville in the semifinals while BD-Attucks winner faces George Washington. The winner of those two semifinal games will play for the championship. All games will be at Brownsburg on October 1.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
Most Indiana Beer Festival Ever Takes Place Inside of a Corn Maze
Corn mazes are already a popular fall activity, but add in beer, and you've just taken it to a whole other level. I always enjoy a good beer festival, it's a great way to try a bunch of beers and find what you like, without the commitment of buying a 6-pack. You can try a taster, and if you don't like it, you can move on. There is a beer festival that takes place in Indiana every year, and it's the most "Indiana" thing I've ever heard, because it's a beer festival, in the middle of a corn maze.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
Dartmouth
Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22
Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
