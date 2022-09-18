Read full article on original website
White Sox, playoff hopes all but gone, turn attention to Tigers
The Chicago White Sox are left licking their wounds after a three-game series sweep all but dashed their postseason aspirations.
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Jags taking 'so what' approach to road skid, West Coast woes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No NFL team has fewer victories on the West Coast than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise is 3-15 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone and winless when facing the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles. It’s one of...
