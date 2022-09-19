NEWBERRY — Out of Newberry High School’s first four opponents this season, 58 of their total 118 points scored came as a result of Bulldog turnovers. Such was the case again Friday at Batesburg-Leesville, as two Newberry fumbles in the first 3:45 of the second half resulted in 13 points, as the Bulldogs fell 0-4 on the season after a 16-14 loss. It was the closest margin of defeat on a road trip to Batesburg-Leesville for Newberry since a 14-12 defeat in 1971.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO