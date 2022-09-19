ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Lake Powell Chronicle

Sand Devils win homecoming battle

In a battle of offenses, the Sand Devils emerged the victors over Monument Valley during last Friday’s Homecoming game. After the 40-35 win, the Sand Devils are now 3-1 for the season and 1-0 in the 3A Northeast Section. The Sand Devils scored first and were successful on the...
KAYENTA, AZ
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates

Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs fall to Panthers

NEWBERRY — Out of Newberry High School’s first four opponents this season, 58 of their total 118 points scored came as a result of Bulldog turnovers. Such was the case again Friday at Batesburg-Leesville, as two Newberry fumbles in the first 3:45 of the second half resulted in 13 points, as the Bulldogs fell 0-4 on the season after a 16-14 loss. It was the closest margin of defeat on a road trip to Batesburg-Leesville for Newberry since a 14-12 defeat in 1971.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA

