Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist
If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.
Opinion: Setting Boundaries With Men While Dating Is Pivotal To Finding A Healthy Partner
I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.
OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?
Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.
Opinion: The Dating Scene Becomes More Difficult For Women In Their Thirties
"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships
Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions
Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"
Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
