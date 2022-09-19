ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.
Surjit Singh Flora

OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?

Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undateable#Mental Health Issues#Sex#Stress
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy