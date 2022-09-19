Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
Big Ten Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have rushed out to a 3-0 start while outscoring their non-conference opponents by 130 points. Unfortunately, they're going to have to begin their in-conference games without one of their most important players. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a low...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles
This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
Expert Picks: Who Will Stay Undefeated in Week 4?
From the SEC to the Big Ten to the Pac-12 and more, here are our predictions for this weekend.
big10central.com
High school sports notebook: Pair of Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore baseball players are Big Ten bound [Pioneer Press]
A couple of Cretin-Derham Hall standout sophomore baseball players made Big Ten college commitments this week. Shortstop and outfielder Jake Quinn committed to the Gophers, while first baseman, pitcher and outfielder P.J. Jones made his commitment to Maryland. The Raiders reached the Class 4A, Section 4 final last season. Also...
Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin
“The reason I came to the Big Ten was to play in these types of games.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2-5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
