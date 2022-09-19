Read full article on original website
Related
10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You
10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs overthink the most
Carefully analysing situations before stepping into them is one thing, but obsessing over every tiny little detail and ‘what ifs’ can actually be exhausting. While some people have a hard time focusing on or caring about things, we all know someone who has a mind that cannot stop overthinking even if they want to rest. YourTango claims, it could be because of the traits of a person’s zodiac sign that they overthink so much.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
studyfinds.org
Love and secrets: Hiding small, innocent purchases from partners can actually benefit relationships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Secrets are supposedly poison for a healthy relationship, but surprising new research finds hiding a few small purchases from your significant other may actually benefit the relationship. Study authors report the guilt stemming from “secret consumer behavior” frequently leads to greater relationship investment. No...
New study suggests dogs cry tears of happiness when reunited with their owners
Dogs cry tears of happiness when they see their owners, leading experts to believe that they experience emotions in a similar way to humans. If you’ve ever thought your pup’s eyes look a little moist whenever they’re reunited with you, you may just be onto something with a new study suggesting that dogs cry tears of happiness when their owners come home.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One
Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 5 most stubborn zodiac signs
We all have that token friend in our lives whose mind is notoriously difficult to change—and the truth is, they probably have one of these signs in their chart! Though stubbornness can get tedious to deal with sometimes, it can also be their redeeming quality as they trudge through obstacles and come out victorious on the other side!
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Pinterest ‘sorry’ after Molly Russell was sent email promoting ‘10 depression pins’ before death
Pinterest has apologised for sending Molly Russell emails such as “10 depression pins you might like” before the teenager’s death.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Giving evidence during an inquest into the 14-year-old’s death, Pinterest’s head of community operations Judson Hoffman was taken through a vast number of “disturbing” images she had interacted with on the site relating to self-harm, suicide and depression.The court was shown two streams of content Molly saw, comparing the material she viewed earlier in her use of the platform and in the...
OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?
Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort!
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships
Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.
Comments / 0