Cynical one
2d ago

After having 4 back surgeries, all I can tell anyone is, make sure you have good pain relief. My first surgery was at L-5, S-1, and the pain was horrible

NoGuts NoGlory
1d ago

After having a laminectomy and foraminotomy at L4, L5, S1 I awakened unable to feel anything from the incision site down. Nobody knew why or whether it would resolve on its own. About 13 hours later I finally regained a little sensation in my feet and by the next morning I was back to normal. They never were able to determine what happened, however. Now they want to perform a fusion. No way anyone is ever touching my back again!

Jacquie Muzio
1d ago

I just had a spinal fusion L-1. My surgeon made sure that I was in no pain for 23 hours. After that, I was on a low dose oxy and something for muscle spasms. The spasms were the worst, but I got new meds and they basically stopped. After 3 weeks, I was off oxy, using Tylenol. I have had no pain walking the mall or around the area. So thankful.

