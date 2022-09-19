Read full article on original website
23h ago
My beautiful sister passed away from this absolutely HORRIBLE disease. She was 59 at the time of her death. It’s not a fast moving disease by any means. It’s a long, drawn out process where the person suffers a terrible, painful, and confusing death over the course of 8-10 YEARS. Very similar to Lou Gehrig’s disease. The jokes are completely tasteless and cold. Pray to God that you or one of your loved ones never experience this truly awful disease.
