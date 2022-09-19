Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Sleep quality is the strongest indicator of the lifespan, study finds
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
physiciansweekly.com
Social Anxiety Disorder Treatment Seeking Correlates
For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite well-researched and efficient therapies for social anxiety disorder, most persons with the illness do not go to therapy and those who generally suffer for years before doing so. Therefore, understanding the factors that affected a person’s decision to seek therapy for social anxiety disorder was essential. Using the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III), a sizable representative adult sample from the United States, this study examined the relationships between treatment seeking for social anxiety disorder and demographic characteristics, psychiatric comorbidities, social anxiety disorder symptomatology, and specific feared situations. The DSM-V criteria were used to identify socially anxious people (n=1,255), and treatment seeking was assessed by receiving either professional help or medication to diminish social anxiety disorder symptoms. The results showed significant connections between treatment seeking, age, and co-occurring anxiety disorders. In addition, it’s significant that this research discovered a strong and distinctive link between increased treatment seeking for social anxiety disorder and certain symptoms like panic attacks (AOR=2.92). Anxiety over specific dreaded situations, such as speaking in front of small groups (AOR=1.78) and small groups in general (AOR=1.66), was 1 of these symptoms.
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Nature.com
Heritability of REM sleep neurophysiology in adolescence
Alterations of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep have long been observed in patients with psychiatric disorders and proposed as an endophenotype-a link between behavior and genes. Recent experimental work has shown that REM sleep plays an important role in the emotional processing of memories, emotion regulation, and is altered in the presence of stress, suggesting a mechanism by which REM sleep may impact psychiatric illness. REM sleep shows a developmental progression and increases during adolescence-a period of rapid maturation of the emotional centers of the brain. This study uses a behavioral genetics approach to understand the relative contribution of genes, shared environmental and unique environmental factors to REM sleep neurophysiology in adolescents. Eighteen monozygotic (MZ; n"‰="‰36; 18 females) and 12 dizygotic (DZ; n"‰="‰24; 12 females) same-sex twin pairs (mean age"‰="‰12.46; SD"‰="‰1.36) underwent whole-night high-density sleep EEG recordings. We find a significant genetic contribution to REM sleep EEG power across frequency bands, explaining, on average, between 75 to 88% of the variance in power, dependent on the frequency band. In the lower frequency bands between delta and sigma, however, we find an additional impact of shared environmental factors over prescribed regions. We hypothesize that these regions may reflect the contribution of familial and environmental stress shared amongst the twins. The observed strong genetic contribution to REM sleep EEG power in early adolescence establish REM sleep neurophysiology as a potentially strong endophenotype, even in adolescence-a period marked by significant brain maturation.
Comments / 0