Warren, AR

2022 Junior Livestock Premium Sale brings in almost $30K, PICTURES OF ALL 21 EXHIBITORS AND BUYERS INCLUDED

By salineriverchronicle
 2 days ago
Related
advancemonticellonian.com

London Hope Warren, 1 Month

London Hope Warren was born August 2, 2022, to Kasha Tate and Dareion Warren in Monticello. She gained her angel wings on September 11, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. London was the sweetest baby you could know. She loved to be cuddled and had a smile that made everyone else smile. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Tarra Tate and Grandma Machelle Warren.
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

County has heard nothing new on more money for bell tower

In response to a question from a Justice of the Peace regarding the status of securing additional money to help finish reconstruction of the Courthouse Bell Tower, Judge Klay Mckinney told the Quorum Court that the County remains some $56,000 short of having enough grant money to complete the needed work, and he has not heard a word lately about the prospects of getting the $56,000 covered by the State in some capacity. The County has received two grants from the State after running into unexpected construction issues. Judge McKinney reported the work was progressing and he hoped to have it completed in another six weeks. He said he was moving ahead regardless of the additional grant money because the work had to be completed as soon as possible.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, 1945-2022

Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, age 77 of Marion, LA passed away on September 15, 2022 in Monroe, LA. She was born July 3, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to the late Carson Dodson, Sr. and Louise Maness Dodson. She was a Baptist. Other than her parents she is preceded in...
MARION, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Gifford Oliver Godfrey, 1943-2022

Gifford Oliver Godfrey, age 79 of Dumas, AR passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Oasis of Dumas Assisted Living Facility in Dumas, AR. He was born on February 24, 1943 in Eagle Lake, AR to the late Virgil Lee Godfrey and Ruby Harrod Godfrey. He was a member of Tillar Baptist Church.
DUMAS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
WARREN, AR
ehshigusher.com

The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control

El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Hembree: ‘(McGehee) is going to be a tough test for us’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show

Ahead of the second conference clash of the 2022 season between Warren and McGehee, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Charles Lee Simpson

Charles Lee Simpson, age 81, of Warren, AR died Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the Bradley County Medical Center, Warren, AR. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Douglas Gale Simpson, his infant brother, John Edward, his parents Perry Lee and Audrey Jackson Simpson. Charles is survived by...
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Charles Nichols, 1934-2022

Charles Nichols age 88, of Warren, AR died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Chapel Woods Nursing Home. He was born May 5th, 1934, a son of the late Calvin Nichols and Maude Johnson Nichols. Charles loved to work, for many years he owned and operated Nichols Logging until he sold it to his son David and Jeannelle Nichols. Charles grew up behind the wheel of his car or truck looking for any drag race he could stir up. He was a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist church and the widow of Linda Bradley Nichols who he married in June 9th 1961. He was also preceded in death by brothers Sambo Nichols, Jr. Nichols and Punkin Nichols, sisters Hazel Bond, Marie Williams, Betty Cater and Eloise Nichols.
WARREN, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace

18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
PINE BLUFF, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Special prosecutor assigned to Aggravated Assault case of former Union County Sheriff’s deputy

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In July of 2022, a former Union County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Joshua Luman, resigned after being arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member and Third-Degree Battery in June 2022. According to El Dorado Police, the victim contacted two other Union County Sheriff’s deputies on June […]
UNION COUNTY, AR

