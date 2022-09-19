2022 Junior Livestock Premium Sale brings in almost $30K, PICTURES OF ALL 21 EXHIBITORS AND BUYERS INCLUDED

Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
2022 Bradley County Fair in the books after a successful week of festivities
The Annual Bradley County Fair, an historic event for residents throughout our local community, was held this past week, September 12-17, 2022. The bulk of the festivities kicked off Thursday as fair exhibits were judged and the beef, goat, and sheep portion of the livestock show was held. Friday, the...
advancemonticellonian.com
London Hope Warren, 1 Month
London Hope Warren was born August 2, 2022, to Kasha Tate and Dareion Warren in Monticello. She gained her angel wings on September 11, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. London was the sweetest baby you could know. She loved to be cuddled and had a smile that made everyone else smile. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Tarra Tate and Grandma Machelle Warren.
salineriverchronicle.com
County has heard nothing new on more money for bell tower
In response to a question from a Justice of the Peace regarding the status of securing additional money to help finish reconstruction of the Courthouse Bell Tower, Judge Klay Mckinney told the Quorum Court that the County remains some $56,000 short of having enough grant money to complete the needed work, and he has not heard a word lately about the prospects of getting the $56,000 covered by the State in some capacity. The County has received two grants from the State after running into unexpected construction issues. Judge McKinney reported the work was progressing and he hoped to have it completed in another six weeks. He said he was moving ahead regardless of the additional grant money because the work had to be completed as soon as possible.
salineriverchronicle.com
Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, 1945-2022
Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, age 77 of Marion, LA passed away on September 15, 2022 in Monroe, LA. She was born July 3, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to the late Carson Dodson, Sr. and Louise Maness Dodson. She was a Baptist. Other than her parents she is preceded in...
salineriverchronicle.com
Gifford Oliver Godfrey, 1943-2022
Gifford Oliver Godfrey, age 79 of Dumas, AR passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Oasis of Dumas Assisted Living Facility in Dumas, AR. He was born on February 24, 1943 in Eagle Lake, AR to the late Virgil Lee Godfrey and Ruby Harrod Godfrey. He was a member of Tillar Baptist Church.
salineriverchronicle.com
Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
ehshigusher.com
The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control
El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
salineriverchronicle.com
Hembree: ‘(McGehee) is going to be a tough test for us’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of the second conference clash of the 2022 season between Warren and McGehee, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Charles Lee Simpson
Charles Lee Simpson, age 81, of Warren, AR died Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the Bradley County Medical Center, Warren, AR. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Douglas Gale Simpson, his infant brother, John Edward, his parents Perry Lee and Audrey Jackson Simpson. Charles is survived by...
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Charles Nichols, 1934-2022
Charles Nichols age 88, of Warren, AR died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Chapel Woods Nursing Home. He was born May 5th, 1934, a son of the late Calvin Nichols and Maude Johnson Nichols. Charles loved to work, for many years he owned and operated Nichols Logging until he sold it to his son David and Jeannelle Nichols. Charles grew up behind the wheel of his car or truck looking for any drag race he could stir up. He was a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist church and the widow of Linda Bradley Nichols who he married in June 9th 1961. He was also preceded in death by brothers Sambo Nichols, Jr. Nichols and Punkin Nichols, sisters Hazel Bond, Marie Williams, Betty Cater and Eloise Nichols.
KATV
'Step it up:' group of Pine Bluff pastors hope to help city reduce homicide rate
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A group of pastors from Pine Bluff are hoping to bring change by providing suggestions on how to lower the homicide rate. One of the members from the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance told KATV, if they want to see change then they have to be an agent for change.
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Special prosecutor assigned to Aggravated Assault case of former Union County Sheriff’s deputy
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In July of 2022, a former Union County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Joshua Luman, resigned after being arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member and Third-Degree Battery in June 2022. According to El Dorado Police, the victim contacted two other Union County Sheriff’s deputies on June […]
