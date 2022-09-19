2022 Junior Livestock Premium Sale brings in almost $30K, PICTURES OF ALL 21 EXHIBITORS AND BUYERS INCLUDED

In response to a question from a Justice of the Peace regarding the status of securing additional money to help finish reconstruction of the Courthouse Bell Tower, Judge Klay Mckinney told the Quorum Court that the County remains some $56,000 short of having enough grant money to complete the needed work, and he has not heard a word lately about the prospects of getting the $56,000 covered by the State in some capacity. The County has received two grants from the State after running into unexpected construction issues. Judge McKinney reported the work was progressing and he hoped to have it completed in another six weeks. He said he was moving ahead regardless of the additional grant money because the work had to be completed as soon as possible.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO