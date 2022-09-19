Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday night in Watervliet Township resulted in serious injuries to both drivers. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. The injuries were severe enough that the Berrien County Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene.
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
Victim of crash has been identified
The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
Arrest in Near Tragedy with School Bus
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with a very close call on a highway with a school bus in La Porte County. 56-year-old Chukudi Chinwah of Crown Point was allegedly driving a semi-truck nearly a month ago on U.S. 30 and approaching a South Central School bus from behind.
2 killed, 3 more injured in Michigan shooting
Police say a group approached a home on 6th Avenue and fired shots, then drove off.
Fiery Crash Linked to Alcohol Consumption
(La Porte County, IN) - A man injured in a fiery motor vehicle accident in La Porte County over the weekend was intoxicated, according to La Porte County Police, who arrested Richard Jones, 61, of Westville. Police said a pick-up truck Jones was operating wound up in a ditch Sunday...
Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan
Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
Jordan Wolf sentenced to 75 years for murder
ELKHART, Ind. -- Jordan Wolf was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Forrest Howard, according to court records. Wolf was sentenced to 63 years for murder and 12 years on a use of a firearm sentence enhancement. Wolf was convicted by a jury on August 19...
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. waiting to turn. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus that was traveling east on Cook Road.
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
Steuben County man finds burglars in home, fires 2 shots; trio arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning. Now three people face charges in the case. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six...
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Stevensville man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana after Indiana traffic stop
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Stevensville man was arrested in Porter County this past weekend after troopers with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post participated in a marijuana and criminal patrol blitz that spanned six states. The blitz involved troopers from Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia....
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
