parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
When should you get the new COVID-19 booster and the flu shot? Now is the right time for both
At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone has experienced the panic and uncertainty that come with having mild COVID-like symptoms – such as a cough and sore throat – only to test negative day after day. With cold and flu season just around the corner, that state of frustrating uncertainty is likely to strike most of us again. Both COVID-19 and the flu are contagious respiratory illnesses that have similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish between the two viral infections without a lab test. Testing is the only way to know which virus is causing your symptoms....
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
When is the best time to get a flu shot? What to know as flu season begins
The official start of fall is nearing, but flu season has already begun. September through October is the best time to schedule an appointment for the seasonal flu vaccine to stay guarded against the respiratory illness, according to the American Lung Association. Everyone six months and older is advised to...
survivornet.com
Hardworking Teacher, 56, Had A ‘Terrible Sore Throat’ That Would Not Go Away But She Thought She Just Had A Fever: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Devoted teacher Bethan Cawley was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after suffering from a “terrible sore throat” that wouldn’t go away. Now, she’s urging others to take “seek advice” when they think something is wrong with their bodies. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is...
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
survivornet.com
‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer
A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Constantly Gobbling Tums? Here's How Often You Should Actually Be Taking Them, According to Doctors
Stomach discomfort is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, and when the pain strikes, many of us go straight for the Tums in our medicine cabinet. But is it a bad thing if we rely too heavily on antacids for relief?. While taking Tums once in...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
Smithonian
Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns
The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
Signs of Cardiovascular Disease Are Different in Men and Women—How to Recognize Common Symptoms
The signs of heart disease can be more subtle in women than in men, a new study found. Women will sometimes experience nausea, upper back pain, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, among other symptoms. Underlying conditions make it more difficult for women to be diagnosed with heart disease, and...
