When should you get the new COVID-19 booster and the flu shot? Now is the right time for both

At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone has experienced the panic and uncertainty that come with having mild COVID-like symptoms – such as a cough and sore throat – only to test negative day after day. With cold and flu season just around the corner, that state of frustrating uncertainty is likely to strike most of us again. Both COVID-19 and the flu are contagious respiratory illnesses that have similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish between the two viral infections without a lab test. Testing is the only way to know which virus is causing your symptoms....
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
PennLive.com

CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer

A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GMA

CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet

Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns

The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
KIDS

