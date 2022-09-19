Read full article on original website
Related
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Things to do for Christmas in Dallas
When it comes to Christmas, Dallas knows how to do things in a big way. The city comes alive with holiday cheer in winter and becomes one of Texas’s most popular Christmas destinations. There are a variety of Dallas Christmas events for all ages to enjoy and explore including...
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday
Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going
Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, TX Would Put You in a Food Coma
Years ago when I didn't have to deal with things like heartburn I would love to do food challenges. Eating as much food as possible used to be fun, I wasn't as interested in the timed challenges because those make it so much more difficult but either way I was never successful. Occasionally I could eat more than some buddies but I'm certain I couldn't finish any of these extreme eating challenges you can find near Dallas, Texas.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
Frisco, Texas To Hold Inaugural Pride Celebration [Update]
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the celebration was taking place Sunday, October 8. Below is the corrected story. We regret the error. Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration. Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
This weekend has everything you need to relax and have fun with the family: festivals, art exhibits, live performances and it’s always Oktoberfest somewhere. Let us help you choose where to begin. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. 2022 Plano Balloon Festival. When: September...
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
Comments / 1