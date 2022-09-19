ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

18 Best Things to do for Christmas in Dallas

When it comes to Christmas, Dallas knows how to do things in a big way. The city comes alive with holiday cheer in winter and becomes one of Texas’s most popular Christmas destinations. There are a variety of Dallas Christmas events for all ages to enjoy and explore including...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday

Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
FRISCO, TX
TexasHighways

Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going

Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, TX Would Put You in a Food Coma

Years ago when I didn't have to deal with things like heartburn I would love to do food challenges. Eating as much food as possible used to be fun, I wasn't as interested in the timed challenges because those make it so much more difficult but either way I was never successful. Occasionally I could eat more than some buddies but I'm certain I couldn't finish any of these extreme eating challenges you can find near Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant

If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX

