Pikeville was a unanimous No. 1 following the Panthers 48-13 victory over then No. 2 Belfry on Friday night. The Panthers moved to 2-2 with the win. Both losses came to state powers Corbin and Covington Catholic. Johnson Central (3-2) moved up to No. 2 after an impressive home win...

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO