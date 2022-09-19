Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Belfry boys nip Pikeville; JC girls score road win
Belfry scored a pair of second-half goals and held off a late Pikeville surge to score a 2-1 win in a match played at Massey Energy Soccer Complex on Tuesday night. Tucker Slone and Isaac Elia had one goal each and Makaden Maynard stopped nine shots on goal as the Pirates moved to 9-6.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1; JC second in Super 7 poll
Pikeville was a unanimous No. 1 following the Panthers 48-13 victory over then No. 2 Belfry on Friday night. The Panthers moved to 2-2 with the win. Both losses came to state powers Corbin and Covington Catholic. Johnson Central (3-2) moved up to No. 2 after an impressive home win...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Paintsville rallies to win All ‘A’ state title
Paintsville won a close second set, coming from two points down, and one point from elimination, to force a deciding third set against Covington Holy Cross, and the Lady Tigers carried the momentum to the program’s first-ever All “A” Classic state volleyball championship at McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Saturday.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Belfry boys top Paintsville
Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored a pair of goals and Keyton Looney added another as the Panthers knocked off Paintsville, 3-1, in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Saturday. Goalkeeper Bryson Collins had four stops. THURSDAY MATCHES. Belfry…………6. Paintsville……1. Belfry built...
