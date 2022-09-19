Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit
Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
Toyota president: Kyle Busch's Darlington and Bristol engine problems had something in common
Kyle Busch’s engine failures at Darlington and Bristol were related. Busch had engine problems in two of the first three races of the playoffs and ended up getting eliminated before the second round because of them. Busch missed out on the second round by two points after he had to retire early at Bristol because of that engine problem.
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
Kyle Busch Unleashed a Barrage of F-Bombs Fly During This 2019 Radio Rant at Texas
Kyle Busch had a strong start to the 2019 season. Of course, we all know how it ended -- with his second championship. That's jumping forward a bit, though. By mid-April, Busch already had two Cup wins in the regular season, one of which helped him to reach his 200th victory milestone across all three of NASCAR's national series. Obviously, not every race that year culminated in a Victory Lane celebration. But, if you've followed Busch for a while, you know that he probably hates losing more than he likes winning. And, when he's losing, pretty much anyone can be the target of his ire, whether it be an opponent, a teammate, or even a pit crew member.
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines. The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road to Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton
Among the drivers who risk their lives every week on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is drag race royalty, Kayla Morton. As the daughter of ex-Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton, Kayla’s made name for herself both on and off the track. She, her dad, and her boyfriend Chris “Boosted...
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward
The Toyota teams weren't on the same page as Kyle Busch desperately attempted to hang on to a playoff spot at Bristol. The post Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
NASCAR World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment
NASCAR made an appearance on Jeopardy! Wednesday night and one contestant did not handle the moment well. For a question in the category "Budweiser & Sports," the three contestants were shown a picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and given a clue about him driving the No. 8 car for Budweiser during his career.
Daniel Ricciardo not being ‘cocky’ about his F1 plans for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo has accepted the prospect of not finding an F1 seat for 2023 and insists he is not “cocky” about his future in the sport. The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the 33-year-old himself hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from...
