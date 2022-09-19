Kyle Busch had a strong start to the 2019 season. Of course, we all know how it ended -- with his second championship. That's jumping forward a bit, though. By mid-April, Busch already had two Cup wins in the regular season, one of which helped him to reach his 200th victory milestone across all three of NASCAR's national series. Obviously, not every race that year culminated in a Victory Lane celebration. But, if you've followed Busch for a while, you know that he probably hates losing more than he likes winning. And, when he's losing, pretty much anyone can be the target of his ire, whether it be an opponent, a teammate, or even a pit crew member.

