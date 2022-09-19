ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

97ZOK

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
JANESVILLE, WI
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GoFundMe supporting family of late teacher, coach raises more than $47K

MONONA, Wis. — A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a Monona Grove High School teacher who died unexpectedly last week has raised more than $47,000 as of Tuesday evening. Art teacher, Anime Club and Asian Club supervisor and tennis coach Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and later passed away, district officials said....
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
MADISON, WI
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus

Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday. Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June. “Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE

