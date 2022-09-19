Read full article on original website
Popular Rockford Bakery Adds Pumpkin Cream Treat To Their Fall Menu
Crust & Crumbles has never failed to whip up delicious pastries at their Madison Street bakery in downtown Rockford. Their newest fall pastry is flaky, fresh, and loaded with local love. Living in downtown Rockford has its perks. Despite fireworks poppin' off majority of the year along the river, the...
nbc15.com
50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
nbc15.com
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good
It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
WIFR
Knowing the signs of an aneurysm and the key to preventing rupture
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a room of 50 people, chances are one will have an unruptured brain aneurysm. An aneurysm is a weak spot on an artery in the brain that bulges out and fills with blood. Aneurysms impact around 3% of the United States population. U.W. Health wants...
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s
OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
nbc15.com
Little John’s looks to expand with support from Schuster’s Farm corn maze
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Deerfield farm is partnering with a Dane County nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for food insecurity and the public can support the cause by weaving their way through a special corn maze. Schuster’s Farm designed their corn maze with Little John’s, a nonprofit organization...
Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline
Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus
Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
nbc15.com
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Beloit School District reveals finalists in search for superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — Four candidates remain in Beloit’s search for a new superintendent. The School District of Beloit Board of Education announced the finalists on Wednesday. Six applicants interviewed with the board last week. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent...
nbc15.com
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
nbc15.com
Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday. Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June. “Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived...
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
nbc15.com
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
