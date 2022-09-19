ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

nbc15.com

50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s

OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
OREGON, WI
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus

Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday. Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June. “Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived...
BELOIT, WI
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
JANESVILLE, WI

