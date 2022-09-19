Read full article on original website
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning
When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
Queen's pain at mourning beloved Prince Philip in public: Her Majesty told Archbishop of York of her struggle to say goodbye to her husband
Queen Elizabeth said it 'wasn't easy' to grieve her beloved husband Prince Philip so publicly, the former Archbishop of York has revealed. In a 'wonderful' letter written just four weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh's death last year, the Queen thanked Dr John Sentamu for his flowers and prayers. But...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Snapping 'moving carpet' – Queen's corgis tested palace loyalties
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
How Queen Elizabeth II and Barack Obama formed a special relationship that trumped royal protocol
Queen Elizabeth II formed the strongest bonds with President Barack Obama and his family that defied the rigid rules of royal protocol.
King Charles III: The phone call that made all the difference
The entire world felt the silence and grief that drowned the royal household on September 8 when the news of Her Majesty’s death was confirmed. The entire country was engulfed in a feeling of deep sorrow, but things were even more intense for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who were informed about Her Majesty’s declining health over a phone call.
Camilla: Queen Consort wears floral-trim hat to Queen’s funeral
The Queen Consort has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Consort wore a black coat dress, accessorised with a black floral hat and short matching veil. She completed the look with the Hesse heart-shaped diamond jubilee brooch, which belonged to Queen Victoria. Her...
Royal exes Autumn Phillips, Serena Snowdon and Captain Mark Phillips were absent from the funeral because it's not 'protocol' to invite former spouses, expert claims - but Fergie was a 'personal friend' of the Queen
While the Duchess of York attended the Queen's funeral, despite her marriage to Prince Andrew ending 30 years ago in 1992, other former partners of royal family members didn't receive a similar invite. Sarah Ferguson, 62, who shares daughters Princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 34 with the Queen's second eldest...
