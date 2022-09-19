Read full article on original website
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid tribute to the late monarch at her state funeral on Sept. 19. See all the pictures of the young royals at the event. Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey. The siblings stood beside each other as they honored...
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are headed back to school!. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three children to a welcome afternoon Wednesday for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, a county in southeast England where Windsor Castle is located, a day before the start of the new term on Sept. 8.
Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were referred to with their new surname in the Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth's funeral Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting used to seeing their new last names. The siblings attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral services with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday. In the Order of Service released by Buckingham Palace explaining the order of events at the Westminster Abbey service, royals were named in the order they would walk in the procession. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, formerly known as the Prince...
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother with a personal touch. At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, wore a diamond horseshoe brooch. According to People, this brooch was gifted to 7-year-old Charlotte by the queen herself. Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of horses.
Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
Kate Middleton allowed her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to have a last-minute extra role in the funeral of their beloved 'Gan Gan' as they walked behind her coffin. After the children attended Her late Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, they travelled with their mother Kate Middleton,...
Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
The Cambridge children are heading back to school. Kensington Palace released new photos of nine-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis ahead of their first day of class at Lambrook School, a preparatory school located in the Berkshire countryside near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new home, Adelaide Cottage.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behavior at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday. Fellow attendee Mark Tewksbury called Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest two children “incredibly well-behaved” in an interview with People. The 54-year-old Olympian, however, noted that George, 9, and...
