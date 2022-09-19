ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
unomaha.edu

Legislative Staffers Tour UNO

Legislative staffers from the Nebraska unicameral toured the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus on Wednesday, August 31. During their time on campus, they visited Mammel Hall, Maverick Landing, Baxter Arena, the Weber Fine Arts Building, and the College of Public Affairs and Community Service. The group began their...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO Experience Leads Student to Biomedical Physics Research

Liam Yourston, a UNO alumnus, credits the UNO Department of Physics with helping him discover a love for biomedical physics. He graduated in December of 2020 with a double major in Mathematics and Physics, and following graduation, stayed on at UNO for a few more months to continue developing and publishing new research in physics while building connections in his field.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO Named a Top School for Student Voter Engagement

With a voter engagement rate of more than 85 percent, UNO joins a small collection of universities nationwide with exceptionally civic-minded students. As voter registration ramps up across the nation ahead of the November midterm elections, a common perception about who votes is being challenged by universities like the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
unomaha.edu

College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media News

Theatre Begins Here! Here in UNO Theatre, all productions involve both UNO students and others from the greater metropolitan Omaha area. We deliver performances live on stage, as well as on different virtual platforms including video and streaming video on demand. Contact Us. If you have a story idea or...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

Garrett Uecker Gives Wildfires the Business

Garrett Uecker, a BSBA graduate from UNO with a concentration in management and minor in criminal justice, isn’t in the business that you might expect. This Summa Cum Laude alum, who graduated in spring 2020, is a wildland firefighter. A rural Nebraska native, Uecker grew up in Wyoming and...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO Students Among First to Dig at Historic Site

Throughout several hot summer days in June 2022, students in the Archaeological Field Methods course taught by Alan Osborn, Ph.D., meticulously excavated parts of the Moses Merrill Mission Site, a historical site located about eight miles west of Bellevue, Neb. Using shovels, buckets, trowels, and brushes, they worked out of...
BELLEVUE, NE
unomaha.edu

Designer Martin Venezky: Across Disciplines & Between Processes

The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media and the School of the Arts welcomes Martin Venezky, a nationally and internationally known designer, artist, and educator specializing in book design and typography. Martin currently based in San Francisco, will talk about his graphic and book design process, emphasizing the ways a practitioner can cross disciplines, in his case between graphic design, journalism, book arts and photography.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy