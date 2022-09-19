Read full article on original website
Related
unomaha.edu
Legislative Staffers Tour UNO
Legislative staffers from the Nebraska unicameral toured the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus on Wednesday, August 31. During their time on campus, they visited Mammel Hall, Maverick Landing, Baxter Arena, the Weber Fine Arts Building, and the College of Public Affairs and Community Service. The group began their...
unomaha.edu
UNO Experience Leads Student to Biomedical Physics Research
Liam Yourston, a UNO alumnus, credits the UNO Department of Physics with helping him discover a love for biomedical physics. He graduated in December of 2020 with a double major in Mathematics and Physics, and following graduation, stayed on at UNO for a few more months to continue developing and publishing new research in physics while building connections in his field.
unomaha.edu
UNO Named a Top School for Student Voter Engagement
With a voter engagement rate of more than 85 percent, UNO joins a small collection of universities nationwide with exceptionally civic-minded students. As voter registration ramps up across the nation ahead of the November midterm elections, a common perception about who votes is being challenged by universities like the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).
unomaha.edu
U.S. Dept. of Education Official Sees UNO’s Student Support Firsthand in Campus Visit
If there is one thing that James Kvaal likely took away from his visit to the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus, it’s that the first step toward improving social mobility comes through not only financial support, but mentorship and academic support for college students. Kvaal, who was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unomaha.edu
College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media News
Theatre Begins Here! Here in UNO Theatre, all productions involve both UNO students and others from the greater metropolitan Omaha area. We deliver performances live on stage, as well as on different virtual platforms including video and streaming video on demand. Contact Us. If you have a story idea or...
unomaha.edu
Garrett Uecker Gives Wildfires the Business
Garrett Uecker, a BSBA graduate from UNO with a concentration in management and minor in criminal justice, isn’t in the business that you might expect. This Summa Cum Laude alum, who graduated in spring 2020, is a wildland firefighter. A rural Nebraska native, Uecker grew up in Wyoming and...
unomaha.edu
UNO Students Among First to Dig at Historic Site
Throughout several hot summer days in June 2022, students in the Archaeological Field Methods course taught by Alan Osborn, Ph.D., meticulously excavated parts of the Moses Merrill Mission Site, a historical site located about eight miles west of Bellevue, Neb. Using shovels, buckets, trowels, and brushes, they worked out of...
unomaha.edu
Designer Martin Venezky: Across Disciplines & Between Processes
The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media and the School of the Arts welcomes Martin Venezky, a nationally and internationally known designer, artist, and educator specializing in book design and typography. Martin currently based in San Francisco, will talk about his graphic and book design process, emphasizing the ways a practitioner can cross disciplines, in his case between graphic design, journalism, book arts and photography.
Comments / 0