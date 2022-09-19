ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

Rider Struck and Killed by Pickup near 19th Street. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 19th Street. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra near 19th Street. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
SANTA ANA, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]

1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
CERRITOS, CA
KTLA

Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large

A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Police in Anaheim have formally released the identity of a man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case. Last week, a video showing a man kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral. On Wednesday, September 21, the Anaheim Police Department announced they have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. in connection to the incident.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA

