FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]
Rider Struck and Killed by Pickup near 19th Street. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 19th Street. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra near 19th Street. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]
1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large
A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
CBS News
Possibly armed suspect leads authorities on pursuit before ditching vehicle in Hollywood
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heights. The driver led police southbound on the 101 freeway at fast speeds sometimes reaching above 90 mph. The suspect switched multiple freeways and eventually got back onto the 101 freeway but started going northbound.
foxla.com
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Police in Anaheim have formally released the identity of a man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case. Last week, a video showing a man kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral. On Wednesday, September 21, the Anaheim Police Department announced they have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. in connection to the incident.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Arrest warrant issued for man seen in video hitting dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing. According to a release by the Garden […]
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
foxla.com
Driver doing burnouts in Garden Grove busted with 11 lbs. of cocaine in truck
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A man in possession of 11 lbs. of cocaine was arrested Sunday in Garden Grove while police were responding to reports of street racing in the area. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue, police said. According to authorities, police initiated a traffic stop on...
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit
West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
Man seen hitting dog identified by Anaheim police; no arrest at this time
A man captured on home security video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex has been identified by police but has not been arrested. The Anaheim Police Department said the man is being investigated for animal cruelty, but no formal charges have been filed at this time. The video, […]
