Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???
Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s
Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person.Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.Victoria & Albert’s offers three different dining experiences that vary by price: The Dining Room, the Chef’s Table, and the Queen Victoria Room. The Dining Room menu is the cheapest option at the...
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
The MagicBand+ Update We’ve All Been Waiting For
As regular Walt Disney World Resort Park Guests, when we do visit Disneyland Resort, it’s an odd feeling NOT wearing a MagicBand. Well, after months of waiting, Disney has FINALLY revealed the update we’ve all been waiting for. That’s right… MagicBand+ is officially launching at Disneyland soon.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
disneydining.com
Social Media Stars Talk About Being Banned From Disney After Dangerous Actions
When you visit a Disney Resort, there are a number of rules that you must follow. The rules are in place to keep both Guests and Cast Members safe and make sure everyone behaves appropriately. If a Guest breaks these rules, they may be asked to leave the theme park for the day. If the rule-breaking is more egregious and dangerous, Disney may choose to ban the Guest from the Parks for a certain amount of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
REVEALED: Is Your Favorite Ride the Same as Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Stars?
With hundreds of shows and attractions to choose from, it can be hard to answer the question: “What’s your favorite Disney ride?”. From classics like Dumbo, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Splash Mountain, to new additions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, there are so many rides to suit any age and any preference.
WDW News Today
New Funko POP! 50th Anniversary Tower of Terror and Mickey Figure Set at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new collectible Funko POP! Town set is available at Walt Disney World in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. These sets include a golden Mickey figure and a park icon. This newest set includes The Hollywood Tower Hotel and Mickey in a bellhop uniform. We found it in Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Viral Disney World TikTok Catches Family Pretending Older Child Is An Infant To Get Her In For Free
Some people will go to extreme lengths to avoid paying Disney World ticket prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pair of green corduroy Minnie ears is available at Walt Disney World. We found this ear headband at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Green Corduroy Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The ears and headband...
Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature
A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with “Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort” on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Newest Must-Have Souvenir Sipper Debuts for Spooky Season
Some of the best Disney souvenirs come with tasty treats, and the latest souvenir sipper is sure to excite fans of Halloween. Earlier this fall, Disney shared foodie guides for both the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort that detailed specialty menu items and gave a preview of one of the fall’s must-have souvenirs available on both coasts.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Ears Arrive in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom
Calling all Euro Disney fans, we’ve found the ears for you. “Euro Disney 1992” inspired Minnie Ears have finally arrived in Walt Disney World. We have seen these ears in Disneyland Paris, and in the Emporium at Disneyland. Euro Disney 1992 Minnie Ears – $29.99. The...
Disney World Parkgoer Tries To Hit On Evil Stepsisters In Viral Video, Gets Roasted Instead
A Disney World Halloween joke went terribly wrong for one costumed fan.
disneytips.com
Resellers List Disney Park Event Tickets for Nearly $1,000
Disney ticket prices seem to always be on the rise, and adding sold-out events and pre-set capacities to the mix does not help those hoping to plan a last-minute trip to the theme parks. Since theme park tickets can be the most expensive part of planning a Disney vacation, Guests...
Comments / 0