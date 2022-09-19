ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 steps to prevent a ransomware attack

Ransomware attacks can be enormously costly for businesses. In 2021, the average ransom that businesses paid to recover their data was more than $800,000 (opens in new tab). On top of that, it can take years for companies to recover from the negative reputational impact of losing data because of a ransomware attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Customers’ personal data stolen as Optus suffers massive cyber-attack

Optus has suffered a massive cyber-attack, with the personal information of customers stolen, including names, dates of birth, addresses, and contact details. The telco suffered the data breach when hackers, believed to be working for a criminal or state-sponsored organisation, accessed the sensitive information by breaking through the company’s firewall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Employee cellphone attacks pose new threat to companies

Workers are being tricked into giving up their digital credentials through their most trusted device — their cellphones. Why it matters: Companies are now more vulnerable than ever for large scale hacks as employees work from home and use their personal devices. Driving the news: Uber is investigating a...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Computer Security#Cyberattack#Internet Security#Security Management
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
dronedj.com

Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification

A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?

Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
ADVOCACY
itechpost.com

Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software

Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- An SES-led consortium of 20 European companies, with the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission support, will design, develop, launch and operate the EAGLE-1 satellite-based end-to-end system for secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling in-orbit validation and demonstration of next-generation cyber-security across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005427/en/ SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT

International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
CELL PHONES
nextbigfuture.com

Satellite Direct to Cellphone

Lynk Global secured regulatory approval Sept. 16 to operate its initial cellphone-compatible constellation globally, although the startup needs to deploy more satellites and get landing rights before it can start services. There are many companies working on satellite direct to cellphone communication. For years, the world has satellite phones. The...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy