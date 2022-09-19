Read full article on original website
TechRadar
5 steps to prevent a ransomware attack
Ransomware attacks can be enormously costly for businesses. In 2021, the average ransom that businesses paid to recover their data was more than $800,000 (opens in new tab). On top of that, it can take years for companies to recover from the negative reputational impact of losing data because of a ransomware attack.
Customers’ personal data stolen as Optus suffers massive cyber-attack
Optus has suffered a massive cyber-attack, with the personal information of customers stolen, including names, dates of birth, addresses, and contact details. The telco suffered the data breach when hackers, believed to be working for a criminal or state-sponsored organisation, accessed the sensitive information by breaking through the company’s firewall.
Employee cellphone attacks pose new threat to companies
Workers are being tricked into giving up their digital credentials through their most trusted device — their cellphones. Why it matters: Companies are now more vulnerable than ever for large scale hacks as employees work from home and use their personal devices. Driving the news: Uber is investigating a...
Electric car charging stations are being targeted by hackers – and the entire power grid could be at risk
HACKERS are beginning to target electric vehicle [EV] charging stations. Individual EV owners are at risk — but the bigger danger is an all-out ransomware attack that would cost station operators millions. A large-scale electric charging station hack could result in entire charging outposts being disabled. EV charging station...
CARS・
The 'last man' selling floppy-disks says airlines continue to make orders for the ancient storage technology
The founder of floppydisk.com says that the airline industry is among his biggest customers, along with "hobbyists."
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
itechpost.com
Pentagon Spends Millions Obtaining Americans' Online Browsing Data, Claims Senator
Web browsing data of American citizens have been disclosed to military intelligence officers, who purchased them from a data broker, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden revealed, citing whistleblower claims. Wyden divulged that at least four agencies within the U. S. Department of Defense, which includes both the Army and Navy, have...
dronedj.com
Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification
A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
itechpost.com
Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software
Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- An SES-led consortium of 20 European companies, with the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission support, will design, develop, launch and operate the EAGLE-1 satellite-based end-to-end system for secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling in-orbit validation and demonstration of next-generation cyber-security across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005427/en/ SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
The “science” half of the new law will generate significant social and economic advancement.
thefastmode.com
BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
UK's top manufacturing body slashes forecasts for 2023
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers association on Thursday slashed its forecast for growth in factory output next year, citing huge uncertainty around demand and energy prices.
nextbigfuture.com
Satellite Direct to Cellphone
Lynk Global secured regulatory approval Sept. 16 to operate its initial cellphone-compatible constellation globally, although the startup needs to deploy more satellites and get landing rights before it can start services. There are many companies working on satellite direct to cellphone communication. For years, the world has satellite phones. The...
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
JOBS・
