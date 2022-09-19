Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MedicalXpress
The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
Medical News Today
How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?
During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
MedicalXpress
New genetic finding sheds light on congenital heart disease
A new study led by the Masonic Medical Research Institute published in the journal Cells shows for the first time that a particular gene, called VGLL4, is required for embryo development but is dispensable for myocardial growth. This fact was previously unknown, and with this discovery, medical researchers now have useful new information about heart cell development.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
parentherald.com
Five-month-Old Baby Became First Human To Receive Partial Heart Transplant
Tayler and Nick Monroe were shocked upon learning that their baby, Owen Monroe, had a severe congenital heart defect and standard surgeries couldn't treat it, according to TODAY. However, using a procedure that had only been performed successfully on pigs, surgeons transplanted parts of a donor's heart into baby Owen's...
MedicalXpress
A window to the brain: The retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticized as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer's disease, reflecting...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer
A scientist behind a plaster-like heart patch that he believes could save countless lives said donations for his team’s ground-breaking research will help inspire him over the finish line of the London Marathon next month.The revolutionary patch is aimed at helping people with heart failure – who face only a 50/50 chance of survival after five years – to live longer, better-quality lives.Heart failure is the term for when the crucial organ is unable to pump blood around the body properly.An estimated 920,000 people are living with the condition in the UK alone, with around 200,000 new diagnoses every year.Professor...
healio.com
Surgical, percutaneous options for postinfarction VSD boost survival vs. medical therapy
BOSTON — In patients with postinfarction ventricular septal defects, percutaneous and surgical treatments reduced mortality rates compared with historical medical therapy data, researchers reported at TCT 2022. The percutaneous and surgical strategies for postinfarction ventricular septal defects (VSD) did not differ significantly from each other in all-cause mortality at...
Medical News Today
Innovative blood test may detect cancers that are otherwise hard to diagnose
Researchers have designed a blood test for cancer that looks at the methylation of cell-free DNA. A large-scale trial is ongoing to determine how the Gallieri test, as it is known, influences the time to cancer diagnosis. Some results from the trial were recently presented at a conference. They show...
MedicalXpress
Study finds mechanical circulatory support and renal perfusion success with the ModulHeart device
A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
MedCity News
Abbott’s HeartMate 3 extends life by 5 years for advanced heart failure patients
When Dr. Robert Kormos, a cardiothoracic surgeon, began his career 30 years ago, he would dream of extending the lives of his patients who were often battling advanced heart failure. Now, as division vice president of medical device company Abbott, that is no longer a dream. Newly released data by...
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
MedicalXpress
Lower-income patients with heart pumps more likely to be hospitalized with major bleeding, infection or heart failure
The complications experienced by heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) vary depending on socioeconomic factors, according to a Rutgers-led study. In a study published in The American Journal of Cardiology, researchers found that the frequency and type of adverse complications leading to hospitalizations in patients...
MedicalXpress
Accurate assessment of heart rhythm can optimize chemotherapy use
Using the wrong mathematical formula to assess heartbeat rhythms may lead oncologists to inappropriately stop life-saving chemotherapy, according to research findings from UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Standardizing the mathematical formulas for measuring heartbeat rhythms with electrocardiograms, and avoiding one commonly used formula, could reduce this unintended outcome, the researchers reported.
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
2minutemedicine.com
Cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement associated with high-risk of ventricular arrhythmic and heart failure events
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 504 patients with biopsy proven sarcoidosis who underwent cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), the phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) was associated with a high risk of arrhythmic and heart failure events. 2. The absence of the pathology-frequent LGE phenotype was associated...
