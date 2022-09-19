ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?

During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New genetic finding sheds light on congenital heart disease

A new study led by the Masonic Medical Research Institute published in the journal Cells shows for the first time that a particular gene, called VGLL4, is required for embryo development but is dispensable for myocardial growth. This fact was previously unknown, and with this discovery, medical researchers now have useful new information about heart cell development.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parentherald.com

Five-month-Old Baby Became First Human To Receive Partial Heart Transplant

Tayler and Nick Monroe were shocked upon learning that their baby, Owen Monroe, had a severe congenital heart defect and standard surgeries couldn't treat it, according to TODAY. However, using a procedure that had only been performed successfully on pigs, surgeons transplanted parts of a donor's heart into baby Owen's...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk

Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe

Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WORLD
The Independent

Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer

A scientist behind a plaster-like heart patch that he believes could save countless lives said donations for his team’s ground-breaking research will help inspire him over the finish line of the London Marathon next month.The revolutionary patch is aimed at helping people with heart failure – who face only a 50/50 chance of survival after five years – to live longer, better-quality lives.Heart failure is the term for when the crucial organ is unable to pump blood around the body properly.An estimated 920,000 people are living with the condition in the UK alone, with around 200,000 new diagnoses every year.Professor...
WORLD
healio.com

Surgical, percutaneous options for postinfarction VSD boost survival vs. medical therapy

BOSTON — In patients with postinfarction ventricular septal defects, percutaneous and surgical treatments reduced mortality rates compared with historical medical therapy data, researchers reported at TCT 2022. The percutaneous and surgical strategies for postinfarction ventricular septal defects (VSD) did not differ significantly from each other in all-cause mortality at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Innovative blood test may detect cancers that are otherwise hard to diagnose

Researchers have designed a blood test for cancer that looks at the methylation of cell-free DNA. A large-scale trial is ongoing to determine how the Gallieri test, as it is known, influences the time to cancer diagnosis. Some results from the trial were recently presented at a conference. They show...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds mechanical circulatory support and renal perfusion success with the ModulHeart device

A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Lower-income patients with heart pumps more likely to be hospitalized with major bleeding, infection or heart failure

The complications experienced by heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) vary depending on socioeconomic factors, according to a Rutgers-led study. In a study published in The American Journal of Cardiology, researchers found that the frequency and type of adverse complications leading to hospitalizations in patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Accurate assessment of heart rhythm can optimize chemotherapy use

Using the wrong mathematical formula to assess heartbeat rhythms may lead oncologists to inappropriately stop life-saving chemotherapy, according to research findings from UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Standardizing the mathematical formulas for measuring heartbeat rhythms with electrocardiograms, and avoiding one commonly used formula, could reduce this unintended outcome, the researchers reported.
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement associated with high-risk of ventricular arrhythmic and heart failure events

1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 504 patients with biopsy proven sarcoidosis who underwent cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), the phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) was associated with a high risk of arrhythmic and heart failure events. 2. The absence of the pathology-frequent LGE phenotype was associated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

