ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

Related
sftimes.com

Assault weapons, gang markings found after two search warrants on Bay Area

Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during two search warrants across the Bay Area Friday. According to the San Francisco Police Department, just before 6 a.m. on Friday, SFPD officers executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.
KRON4 News

SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Standard, CA
sfstandard.com

In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate

In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Chan
Person
Andrew Ferguson
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New details in deadly Oakland shooting near mosque

Police say community leaders are coming together to try and figure out what is the best way to respond to the recent outbreak of violence. There are new details in the deadly double homicide Monday in the Pill Hill neighborhood, including the identities of the victims and new surveillance video.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Cameras#Police#Outsourcing#Stunt#Thai#Asian#The Board Of Supervisors
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating

SAN FRANCISCO - Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say. Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley assault believed to be anti-Asian hate crime

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A violent crime that was reported near the UC Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime, according to a press release from the University of California-Berkeley Police Department. In the incident, which happened near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown individual […]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy