Assault weapons, gang markings found after two search warrants on Bay Area
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during two search warrants across the Bay Area Friday. According to the San Francisco Police Department, just before 6 a.m. on Friday, SFPD officers executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
Mayor Breed Accuses Her Reform-Minded Police Commission Appointee of Dishonesty
One of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees to the Police Commission is quickly learning what it means to cross her. Less than a year ago, Breed hailed Max Carter-Oberstone as a “tireless advocate” for reform when she placed him on the Police Commission. Now the mayor is...
Oakland police recorded 168 shots fired locations last week, here’s where they happened
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Gun violence in Oakland has remained an issue in 2022 with 93 lives being lost to shootings in the calendar year. Even while the city saw no lives lost to gun violence last week, there was still plenty of gunfire in the city. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, the Oakland […]
In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate
In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
Homeless UCSC student forced to pay $600 to get car back from suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Roberto Cedillo is one of the thousands of students getting ready to begin their final year at the University of California, Santa Cruz. However, while many of his classmates will be spending their evenings wondering what the answers to homework are, Cedillo will also be wondering where he will sleep […]
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
New details in deadly Oakland shooting near mosque
Police say community leaders are coming together to try and figure out what is the best way to respond to the recent outbreak of violence. There are new details in the deadly double homicide Monday in the Pill Hill neighborhood, including the identities of the victims and new surveillance video.
Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
Two women shot in Mission District
Two women were injured in a shooting that took place in the Mission District on Monday evening, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say. Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.
UC Berkeley assault believed to be anti-Asian hate crime
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A violent crime that was reported near the UC Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime, according to a press release from the University of California-Berkeley Police Department. In the incident, which happened near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown individual […]
CA leaders say they're ready to help solve Oakland's crime wave
Assemblywoman Mia Bonta says the pandemic affected the city's response to stopping violence. Now, the state is hoping a first-of-its-kind division will help solve Oakland's crime wave.
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Jury finds San Francisco man not guilty of New Year’s Day murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 26-year-old San Francisco man was found not guilty of murder after a jury decided that he acted in self-defense during a fight on Folsom Street. Thomas Ortiz was locked in the San Francisco County Jail for five years before he had a chance to prove his innocence in court. A […]
