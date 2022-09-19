ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

Texas sheriff opens investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
pbs.org

Twelve-foot puppet walks streets of New York to raise awareness of global refugee crisis

In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy