MCHS football vs. Mark Twain
The Montgomery County football team dropped to 0-4 with a 50-18 loss to the Mark Twain Tigers on Sept. 16 at Jim Blacklock Field. The Wildcats led 18-14 in the third quarter before Mark Twain came back with 36 unanswered points to pull off the win. Adam Czerniewski scored two touchdowns and Dominic Luttrell had one TD for MCHS, which is off to its worst start since 2015. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
Wellsville-Middletown Invitational
The Wellsville-Middletown Cross County Invitational was held at the W-M R-I campus on Sept. 19. Six W-M runners -- seniors Kaleb Peak, Natalie Boeckleman and Molly Scott, juniors Bethany Slovensky and Jenelle Boeckleman and sophomore Hunter Bickell -- earned medals in the high school meet. In the junior high meet, Montgomery County's Austyn Robinson won the individual girls title and helped her team place second in the team standings. Olivia Spurgeon and Jacob Roesner of Montgomery County and Mia Reese, Emma Null and Reid Bickell of W-M also earned medals in the junior high division. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The ‘Mad Bodysnatcher’ Once Terrorized Gravesites North of St. Louis, Missouri
I want to preface this by stating that much of what I've found is based on legends which may or may not be true. However, it appears there is at the very least some twisted truth in the telling of the Missouri doctor who allegedly stole corpses and at one time owned Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal.
The History of Cuivre River State Park
Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Fayette man killed in Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
Missouri Serial Killer Confesses To Slew Of Murders From 30 Years Ago
He allegedly put his victims' bodies in various containers and packages.
Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO
A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
Immaculate Conception Harvest Picnic
The Immaculate Conception Harvest Picnic was held on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The event had activities for children such as water games, barrel train rides and bounce houses. It also had a silent auction and a live auction. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase photo reprints, contact the...
New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens
HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
"For the last 19 years I had pretty much told myself, 'Okay, make your peace with the fact that you gave it to him.'"
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about living with the uncertainty of whether or not Chris inherited the gene that causes...
