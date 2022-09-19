ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, MO

MCHS football vs. Mark Twain

The Montgomery County football team dropped to 0-4 with a 50-18 loss to the Mark Twain Tigers on Sept. 16 at Jim Blacklock Field. The Wildcats led 18-14 in the third quarter before Mark Twain came back with 36 unanswered points to pull off the win. Adam Czerniewski scored two touchdowns and Dominic Luttrell had one TD for MCHS, which is off to its worst start since 2015. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
Wellsville-Middletown Invitational

The Wellsville-Middletown Cross County Invitational was held at the W-M R-I campus on Sept. 19. Six W-M runners -- seniors Kaleb Peak, Natalie Boeckleman and Molly Scott, juniors Bethany Slovensky and Jenelle Boeckleman and sophomore Hunter Bickell -- earned medals in the high school meet. In the junior high meet, Montgomery County's Austyn Robinson won the individual girls title and helped her team place second in the team standings. Olivia Spurgeon and Jacob Roesner of Montgomery County and Mia Reese, Emma Null and Reid Bickell of W-M also earned medals in the junior high division. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
WELLSVILLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
waynecojournalbanner.com

The History of Cuivre River State Park

Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
TROY, MO
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Softball
Sports
krcgtv.com

Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO

A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
mystandardnews.com

Immaculate Conception Harvest Picnic

The Immaculate Conception Harvest Picnic was held on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The event had activities for children such as water games, barrel train rides and bounce houses. It also had a silent auction and a live auction. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase photo reprints, contact the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens

HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

