The Owl and the Pussycat went to sea – and saw two sails from a boat spread out like vampire wings against a pinky sky and a purple ocean. Nonsense is never far away in the landscape art of Edward Lear. From this tiny watercolour of a scene on the River Nile to an Italian lake with a wraithlike woman in the foreground. In a scribble, he calls her “a Dantesque female” and she seems to have stepped out of a Dalí painting.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO