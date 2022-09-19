Read full article on original website
Shapeless review – harrowing body horror that takes on the nightmare of bulimia
The gnawing omnipresence of an eating disorder becomes the source of body horror in Samantha Aldana’s accomplished, visually impressive debut. Drawing from her own experience of bulimia, co-writer Kelly Murtagh is phenomenal as Ivy, an aspiring jazz singer who is trapped in an endless cycle of bingeing and purging. Straightforward in terms of plotting, the harrowing character study opts to render the frightening effects of Ivy’s psychological condition through a distinctly sensorial soundscape.
Edward Lear: Moment to Moment review – paradise with a runcible spoon
The Owl and the Pussycat went to sea – and saw two sails from a boat spread out like vampire wings against a pinky sky and a purple ocean. Nonsense is never far away in the landscape art of Edward Lear. From this tiny watercolour of a scene on the River Nile to an Italian lake with a wraithlike woman in the foreground. In a scribble, he calls her “a Dantesque female” and she seems to have stepped out of a Dalí painting.
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden.In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue. For the occasion, Wilde, who could be seen singing along to the lyrics, wore an all-white outfit consisting of a long dress and a feather boa. On TikTok, where one clip of Wilde enjoying...
Saeed Jones confronts the end of the world in new poems
When Saeed Jones was working on his new book of poems during the pandemic's lockdown phase, he learned something about grief — it doesn't end, it just changes with time. The book is called Alive at the End of the World. The poet was nearing the 10-year anniversary of his mother's passing, and as he was working through his own loss, he was also surrounded by a collective experience of it.
inputmag.com
This Tumblr girl got the internet obsessed with medieval art
Olivia Swarthout has brought medieval art to the masses (460K Twitter followers and counting) but she’s not formally trained in medieval history or art. A self-described “proprietress of weird medieval guys,” she shares little 15th-century snail cats, gun-carrying demons, and other oddly charming scenes from centuries-old art along with her not-so-serious modern-day commentary.
