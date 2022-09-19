Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
x1071.com
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken...
x1071.com
Pickett Sentenced For Killing His Mother and Family Dog
An Avoca man has been sentenced for killing his mother and family dog, after a jury found him guilty in July. 22 year old Sean Pickett was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. For the homicide charge, Pickett was sentenced to life in Wisconsin State Prison with the chance for parole at 40 years. For the mistreatment of animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. It’s unclear if Pickett’s sentences are running concurrently or consecutively. Pickett killed his mother, 54-year-old Susan Pickett, and their family dog in May of 2021 in the home he shared with his mother.
x1071.com
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Not guilty plea entered for teen accused of orchestrating Memorial HS bomb threats
MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy accused of being behind multiple bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School last school year stood mute as a Dane County court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday afternoon, online records show. Joseph Garrison faces nine felony charges stemming...
x1071.com
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
x1071.com
Darlington Woman Arrested after Welfare Check
On Sunday morning, Lafayette County Deputies responded to Ames Rd in Darlington for a welfare check. This resulted in 53 year old Traci Bahena of Darlington being arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Battery to Law Enforcement. Bahena was transported to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Janesville liaison officer’s gun goes off accidentally at Edison Middle School; no one hurt
JANESVILLE, Wis. — No one was hurt when a gun belonging to a school liaison officer at Edison Middle School went off Monday while the officer was taking off their backpack, the School District of Janesville said. In an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, Superintendent Mark Holzman said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Mineral Point Teen Cited on Three Charges
A driver from Mineral Point was cited during the early morning hours Saturday. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department,18 year old Shane Freiburger was cited for Absolute Sobriety, Excessive Window Tint and Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed on Mound Avenue Road in Belmont Township.
x1071.com
Burglary in Ridgeway
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office responded to a burglary on Main Street in Ridgeway. The burglary appears to have occurred in the overnight hours of September 19th through September 20th. The person or persons involved in the burglary gained access through forcible entry and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information about this case, should call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500 option #2 to speak with Dispatch or call the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office at 608-930-1030 and leave a voicemail or text. Callers can remain anonymous.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Found With Drugs and a Firearm in His Residence
A man from Platteville faces 10 charges after authorities said they found firearms and a large amount of drugs inside his residence. 38 year old Curtis Scaife is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of neglecting a child and one count each of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a report, the Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Scaife’s residence on Lancaster Street in Platteville on September 9th. A search found two firearms and a large amount of drugs inside the residence.
x1071.com
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Arrest in Dodgeville of Two People From Shullsburg
Two people from Shullsburg were arrested in Dodgeville Sunday night. Iowa County officials received a report of a possible theft attempt in progress around 8pm at a business on East Leffler Street in Dodgeville. Multiple Iowa County Deputies and a City of Dodgeville Police Officer responded to the scene, and were assisted by a K9 unit from the Village of Arena Police Department. As a result, 32 year old Connor Lehmkuhl and 31 year old Lacey Lehmkuhl, both of Shullsburg, were each arrested for a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. They were both taken to the Iowa County Jail where they were booked and remain in custody.
x1071.com
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday after gunshots rang out.
x1071.com
Madison city council to take up tear gas ban again
MADISON, Wis. — On Tuesday, the Madison city council will take up for a second time an ordinance banning tear gas in the city — a proposal that the sponsoring alder says likely won’t get the needed votes, but is continuing a conversation begun from the protests in 2020.
x1071.com
Bicyclist injured after crashing into vehicle on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — A bicyclist was injured on the UW-Madison campus Monday after a crash with a vehicle. Madison police were called to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street around 1:20 p.m. after the crash was reported. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.
x1071.com
Delta Beer Lab takes the fight against domestic violence to the taproom
MADISON, Wis. — A local brewery came up with a way to help stop domestic violence this month. Delta Beer Lab, based in Madison, partnered with Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing to roll out a new beer called “One in Four.” One in four women and one in nine men in the community are affected by domestic violence, hence the name.
x1071.com
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries in Lafayette County
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on County Highway D in Fayette Township Saturday around 12:45pm. 70 year old Edward Joestgen of Mineral Point was traveling north on County Highway D when he slowed down to turn onto Bond Road. While turning, Joestgen struck a southbound vehicle driven by 45 year old Jason Schmidt of Darlington. Both Joestgen’s vehicle and Schmidt’s vehicle had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Four passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Darlington Fire Department, Mineral Point EMS, Argyle EMS and the Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
x1071.com
Kaul urges lawmakers to continue funding school threat reporting system
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday touted the successes of a now two-year-old program that helps students and others report potential threats to schools in Wisconsin. During an event at Sun Prairie East High School, Kaul, district leaders, law enforcement officials and others praised the...
Comments / 0