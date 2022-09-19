Read full article on original website
Felony charges filed against Wisconsin man for alleged involvement in explosion at bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Five felony charges have been filed against a 43-year-old from Baraboo for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar on September 1. According to the Lyndon Station Police Department, a bench warrant for Heath Fjorden has been issued and the charges...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken...
Madison man sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gun possession
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to having a gun illegally. Dwayne Peeples, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Perion Carreon sentenced to 30 years in prison in Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Perion Carreon, one of the men charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. Carreon, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide of Scott as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the attempted first-degree intentional homicide of Christopher Carthens as a party to a crime. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
Pickett Sentenced For Killing His Mother and Family Dog
An Avoca man has been sentenced for killing his mother and family dog, after a jury found him guilty in July. 22 year old Sean Pickett was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. For the homicide charge, Pickett was sentenced to life in Wisconsin State Prison with the chance for parole at 40 years. For the mistreatment of animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. It’s unclear if Pickett’s sentences are running concurrently or consecutively. Pickett killed his mother, 54-year-old Susan Pickett, and their family dog in May of 2021 in the home he shared with his mother.
Janesville liaison officer’s gun goes off accidentally at Edison Middle School; no one hurt
JANESVILLE, Wis. — No one was hurt when a gun belonging to a school liaison officer at Edison Middle School went off Monday while the officer was taking off their backpack, the School District of Janesville said. In an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, Superintendent Mark Holzman said...
Burglary in Ridgeway
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office responded to a burglary on Main Street in Ridgeway. The burglary appears to have occurred in the overnight hours of September 19th through September 20th. The person or persons involved in the burglary gained access through forcible entry and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information about this case, should call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500 option #2 to speak with Dispatch or call the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office at 608-930-1030 and leave a voicemail or text. Callers can remain anonymous.
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Darlington Woman Arrested after Welfare Check
On Sunday morning, Lafayette County Deputies responded to Ames Rd in Darlington for a welfare check. This resulted in 53 year old Traci Bahena of Darlington being arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Battery to Law Enforcement. Bahena was transported to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
Mineral Point Teen Cited on Three Charges
A driver from Mineral Point was cited during the early morning hours Saturday. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department,18 year old Shane Freiburger was cited for Absolute Sobriety, Excessive Window Tint and Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed on Mound Avenue Road in Belmont Township.
Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday after gunshots rang out.
Madison city council to take up tear gas ban again
MADISON, Wis. — On Tuesday, the Madison city council will take up for a second time an ordinance banning tear gas in the city — a proposal that the sponsoring alder says likely won’t get the needed votes, but is continuing a conversation begun from the protests in 2020.
Serial Wisconsin Walgreens thief tallies $2K plus in stolen merchandise, officers seek info
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that in recent weeks, a man has stolen high dollar-value merchandise from various Walgreens locations across the west side of Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin. According to a report, the Madison Police Department is working with the Middleton Police Department in attempting to identify...
Platteville Man Found With Drugs and a Firearm in His Residence
A man from Platteville faces 10 charges after authorities said they found firearms and a large amount of drugs inside his residence. 38 year old Curtis Scaife is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of neglecting a child and one count each of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a report, the Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Scaife’s residence on Lancaster Street in Platteville on September 9th. A search found two firearms and a large amount of drugs inside the residence.
Delta Beer Lab takes the fight against domestic violence to the taproom
MADISON, Wis. — A local brewery came up with a way to help stop domestic violence this month. Delta Beer Lab, based in Madison, partnered with Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing to roll out a new beer called “One in Four.” One in four women and one in nine men in the community are affected by domestic violence, hence the name.
