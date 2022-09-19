Read full article on original website
Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"
Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
‘World-first’ hydrogen project raises questions about its role in fuelling future homes
Project to power 300 Scottish homes with ‘green hydrogen’ hit by delays, leaving some to question whether it is still worthwhile
freightwaves.com
Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel
Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
The U.S. will officially phase down HFCs, gases trapping 1,000x more heat than CO2
The Senate is moving to ratify a climate treaty that would formally phase down the use of industrial chemicals found in air conditioners and refrigerators.
Norway's Vianode invests $194 million in battery materials plant
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, the firm said on Wednesday.
With Gas Leaf Blower Bans, Save Up to 41% on an Electric Alternative
Throughout the country, communities have begun implementing restrictions and bans on small engine-based tools. As a result, you may find it difficult to purchase and operate brand new gas-powered leaf blowers, which are a large source of carbon emissions and noise pollution. (Gas-powered blowers operate at a decibel range that’s 14 to 38 percent louder than their electric counterparts—80 to 90 decibels versus 65 to 70 decibels.)
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
California Relied Heavily on Natural Gas During Sept Heat Wave -EIA
(Reuters) - During an extreme heat wave in early September, the California power grid relied on natural gas for almost half of its electricity generation to meet peak demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. For brief periods during the week of Sept. 4, natural gas accounted...
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
Ford Sticks With Gas Powered Car
Ford, which wants to stamp itself as a world leader in EVs, says its fleet will be all electric by early next decade. It wants to bury Tesla in the process. Is it any wonder? Ford’s market cap is $59 billion. Tesla’s is $951 billion. Along with every other global manufacturer, Ford is desperate to […]
US News and World Report
Bread Sales Can't Cover Energy Bill at Family-Run Dutch Bakery
HOEVELAKEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - For five generations, Dutchman Dennis Toebast's family has prospered as bread bakers. But since the war in Ukraine his energy bills have jumped fivefold, casting doubt on plans to eventually hand the business down to his daughter. With as many as a million Dutch households at...
US News and World Report
Amazon-Backed Firm to Help Power Its Trucking Fleet With Electrofuels
(Reuters) - Amazon.com-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year. Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
Tesla's gigafactory is reportedly warning employees about smoke exposure amid the Mosquito Fire and changing air filters, but work continues
Over the past week, the Mosquito Fire has burned through California, spreading smoke through Sparks, Nevada, where Tesla has a factory.
US News and World Report
Loop Energy Says New Hydrogen Fuel Cell More Efficient Than Diesel Engine
(Reuters) - Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck.
