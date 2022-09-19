100 Percent of US — a Grassroots Campaign Launched to Prevent School Shootings — Demands Immediate Action From Congress

Read full article on original website
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise
Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Republican Senate candidate won't say Joe Biden was legitimately elected
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to an audience at United Performance Metals on May 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley of Washington dodged a question about President Joe Biden posed by CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's...
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Mitch McConnell called Trump ‘crazy’ after Capitol attack, new book says
The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said Donald Trump was “crazy” and vowed never to speak to him again after the Capitol attack – then voted both to call Trump’s impeachment unconstitutional and to acquit the former president in his second Senate trial. McConnell’s deliberations are...
Washington Examiner
Release Biden’s secret voter plan
Democrats have a well-established pattern of behavior when it comes to enacting policy changes at the federal level. First, they try to change federal law through Congress. If they fail, they all too often turn to plan B — they enact their preferred policy agenda illegally through executive action.
Democrat Demands Colleague End Senate Bid After Courting Gangs for Votes
South Carolina state Representative Krystle Matthews is running for Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott's seat.
Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'
A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
More Senate Democrats oppose Manchin push for permitting reform in stopgap funding
Additional Senate Democrats have come out in opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin’s push to change the approval process for energy projects. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) lead a letter calling for the separation of the permitting reform message from a stopgap government funding measure known as a continuing resolution. Sens....
Poll: GOP is winning on the economy, immigration; Democrats are ahead on abortion and health care
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. ... Biden says “the pandemic is over” in interview with “60 Minutes.” ... In the same interview, president says yet again the U.S. would defend Taiwan if attacked by China. … Latest NBC News poll finds congressional preference tied at 46%-46%, with Biden’s approval rating at 45% (up 3 points from last month). ... Donald Trump stumps for JD Vance in Ohio Senate. ... And Joe O’Dea pitches himself as pro-abortion rights in Colorado Senate while Democrats push back.
