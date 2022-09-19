Randolph County, WV

Read full article on original website
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
WDTV
Local thrift store turns break-in into a blessing
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - My Thrifty Mama turned a break-in into a blessing. Part owner Hollie Vaughn said they noticed someone had been staying in the store’s storage trailer on September 14. “Someone had broken in and had probably camped out there for a few days. They had torn...
Weston Sheetz closed until spring for major remodel
Sheetz in Weston is temporarily closed for a major remodel and will be for several months.
Marion Co. Commissioners do not fully support Amendment 2 on the Nov. ballot
The Marion County Commission issued a statement at their meeting about Amendment 2 that voters will see on the ballot in November.
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV
The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
Metro News
Trial set for man charged in fatal 2021 boating accident in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County last summer is set to go on trial early next year. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge in a two-day bench trial set for Jan. 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Lewis County Circuit Court. A judge on Wednesday scheduled the trial date as well as pre-trial hearing for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m., according to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life
Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Cir. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
wajr.com
One arrested in Salem assault
SALEM, W.Va. – One person is recovering after being hit in the head with a pipe over a missing pair of shoes. Police responded to the Salem Dollar General at 3:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim covered in blood and suffering a large laceration to the back of the head.
mountainstatesman.com
Hiler sent to prison for 2017 theft of railroad property
TAYLOR COUNTY—After pleading guilty to a crime committed in 2017, a Bridgeport man found himself back in court to address issues with his case. 35-year-old Patrick Lee Hiler was originally arrested in June 2017 after he reportedly stole several spans of copper signal wire, and during that time, he admitted that he and another male had been taking the wiring.
WDTV
Salem man hits another man in the head with a pipe over missing shoes, police say
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he hit a man in the head with a pipe after questioning him about a missing pair of shoes. Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in Salem around 3:30 Monday afternoon and saw a man covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint.
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
West Virginia native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Lewis County’s Elleonna Stump
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County volleyball is coming off of a sectional appearance last season and is starting the year with nine wins. For Elleonna Stump, a captain for the team, it’s the connection that the team has made through the years that has propelled the team to success this season.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
