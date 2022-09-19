Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
Sheridan Media
Downtown Sheridan Association Named As Semi-Finalist For National Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Sheridan Association (DSA) as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community...
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo residents reminded to secure property and lock up cars and homes
Buffalo Police Department Chief Sean Bissett is reminding residents to lock their homes and vehicles to protect their belongings. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Bissett told listeners about an incident that had taken place last month when two vehicles were broken into and credit cards were taken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Theft
A trial date has been set in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment was held Tuesday in District Court for 53-year-old Kenneth Hirschman, who is charged with one count of felony theft for stealing and selling property belonging to the City of Sheridan. Hirschman pleaded not guilty to the charge at the hearing and District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a two-day jury trial for January 30 and scheduled a pretrial conference for January 5 at 10:30 am. Hirschman’s bond was continued under the same terms and conditions that were previously set in Circuit Court.
Comments / 0