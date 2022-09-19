A trial date has been set in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment was held Tuesday in District Court for 53-year-old Kenneth Hirschman, who is charged with one count of felony theft for stealing and selling property belonging to the City of Sheridan. Hirschman pleaded not guilty to the charge at the hearing and District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a two-day jury trial for January 30 and scheduled a pretrial conference for January 5 at 10:30 am. Hirschman’s bond was continued under the same terms and conditions that were previously set in Circuit Court.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO