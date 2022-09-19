Read full article on original website
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Kegs Of Fireball Whisky Now Available In Illinois, Cheers!
Can you recall when Fireball whisky became a thing, meaning when it became popular? The whiskey that is the more attractive sibling of Malort, tastewise, was launched in the United States in 2001. It wasn't until elder millennials (zennials) stumbled upon it in 2011 that it became trendy. There's A...
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?
If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
Central Illinois will experience a tale of two seasons this week
(WAND WEATHER) - Like clockwork, Central Illinois will experience two seasons this week. After a very stormy Sunday evening and early Monday morning, showers and storms will depart and be replaced with sunshine, heat, and humidity this afternoon with highs in the 80s. It gets even hotter Tuesday with highs...
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
Illinois Shines reopens with 1k+ applications for solar projects
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Illinois Shines opened September 1st, 2022 for the 2022-2023 Program Year to expand statewide solar access by resuming acceptance of both new solar project applications and Approved Vendor registrations. The Program, a state-administered incentive program implemented by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA), supports the development of new distributed...
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award
There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
Illinois State Fair sets attendance record
Illinois State Fair organizers said the 2022 event drew a record number of visitors. Over 636,700 came to the fair, the highest attendance since industry calculation was put into effect. Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021. Grandstand revenue also set a record,...
