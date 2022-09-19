ST. ANTHONY — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. “All I want to do is bury the kids. It’s been three years. JJ’s in a vault right here in town. He’s in a freezer. Come on, judge, let us have him so we can bury him,” Woodcock told EastIdahoNews.com. “Just give us the children. Let us do what is right.”

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO