Lyle Dean Kirkpatrick
The beloved Lyle Kirkpatrick has passed away on September 17, 2022 at University of Utah medial center, he lived in Idaho Falls. He was born on December 25, 1955 in Rigby Idaho to Donald Matthew Kirkpatrick and Thelma Jean Olson. He grew up in Springfield, OR. He was married to...
Jayde Danielle Fried
Jayde Danielle Fried, 26, of Shelley, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Jeanne Kirk
Jeanne Carolyn Anderson-Kirk, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 14, 2022, due to a heart attack, with her family by her side. She was under the care of Homestead Assisted Living and Hospice in Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Katherine Erickson
E. Katherine Erickson, 93, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away September 18, 2022, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, ID. Katherine was born February 9, 1929, in Provo, Utah, to William L. Miller and Elsie Katherine Sorensen Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Provo, Utah, graduating from BYU High School. She later graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Clothing and Textiles from Brigham Young University, a Master’s Degree in Retailing from New York University, and a teaching certificate in Home Economics Education from the University of Utah.
Rex Nelson
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Military Honors will be performed at 3 p.m. by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to...
Jerry Lynn Gafford
Jerry Lynn Gafford, 83, of Rigby, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Richard Lords
After fighting with all he had, Richard Michael Lords, 71 Years old, passed away peacefully September 11, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his friends and family by his side. Mike was born on September 7, 1951, in Rigby, Idaho, to Richard and LaDean Lords. Mike loved his family, friends, and dog more than anything.
College of Eastern Idaho unveils new Workforce Training Center in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho, county and city officials, business owners, and members of the community celebrated the completion of the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. During a ribbon-cutting at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, CEI President Rick Aman told those in attendance...
Why haven’t the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan been released to family members?
ST. ANTHONY — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. “All I want to do is bury the kids. It’s been three years. JJ’s in a vault right here in town. He’s in a freezer. Come on, judge, let us have him so we can bury him,” Woodcock told EastIdahoNews.com. “Just give us the children. Let us do what is right.”
Just For Kids Urgent Care, Hall Foundation holding book drive
IDAHO FALLS — The Hall Foundation and Just For Kids Urgent Care are teaming up to collect books for children of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The companies are holding a book drive from now until Sept. 30 and are asking the public to help. Dustin Johns, Just For Kids Community...
Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global
IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
First responders conduct disaster training exercise at Pocatello airport
POCATELLO — Roughly a dozen Idaho State University students lay strewn about along the side of a Pocatello Regional Airport runway on Tuesday. One of the students circled a bus carrying several other students shouting, “where’s my baby.”. The students were actors, playing the roles of injured...
‘My mullet now has a purpose’: 2 east Idaho men enter national mullet championship
AMMON — The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style is making its rounds across eastern Idaho after two locals entered a national competition, showing off their mullets to win a prize for the best-looking one. Zachary Reiswig from Rexburg and Jarod Rigby from Ammon entered a competition hosted by the USA Mullet...
City of Idaho Falls holding Fiber open house
IDAHO FALLS — Curious about the Idaho Falls Fiber Network? Is it available in your neighborhood? How can I sign up? If you want answers to these questions and more, come to the Idaho Falls Fiber Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The open house will be held at...
Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Trooper critically injured while directing traffic making ‘remarkable’ progress
IDAHO FALLS — A trooper critically injured during an accident at the beginning of September is making remarkable progress, according to Idaho State Police. ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County. He was hit by a passing car while directing traffic. He was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and has remained there ever since.
Local salon hosting benefit for Ronald McDonald Family Room
IDAHO FALLS – Salon h.davis is excited to announce its annual cut-a-thon benefiting the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC. h.davis’ motto is giving back to the community that we live in. They will be doing this by doing what they do best – cutting hair. This year they will work to raise money to benefit the local Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC.
Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store
IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
