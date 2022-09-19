ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Canoe

Rogue River Canoe With 2 Paddles, 15’7″ Long With 3 Seats And Some Storage, $250 obo, Located in Hartley.– 515-681-5332.
HARTLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Leota Gerken

Leota Gerken age 96, of George, IA, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24th at Zoar Presbyterian Church, rural George, IA, with Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
GEORGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheldon, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man drives vehicle without permission

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt in collision south of Sheldon

SHELDON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon. Fifty-five-year-old Paula Nadine Haarsma of Sioux Center was driving north when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Envoy, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Cyclist Injured in Car vs Bicycle Accident

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorist and a bicyclist early Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon at around 5:20 pm. 55-year-old Douglas Roth of George was driving his vehicle westbound on 280th Street when he encountered...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Issued For O’Brien County

O’Brien County, Iowa — O’Brien County has become the second area county to be placed under a burn ban this month. During their Tuesday (September 20th) meeting of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors, the group voted to request a burn ban declaration from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, following requests from each fire department in the county.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info wanted on semi sideswiped near Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run vehicle accident resulting in injury about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Highway 75, three miles northwest of Hull. A southbound brown or tan Peterbilt semitractor pulling a cattle trailer entered the northbound lane and sideswiped a...
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon

Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Cancer#Kiwa Marketplace#Kiwa Fm##Chevy Motor#Owner#Kwik Star Car Wash Cards
kscj.com

SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS

INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Semi receives $40,000 damage in crash

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a Peterbilt semitruck received an estimated $40,000 damage in a one-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandler W.R. Franssen of Hebron, NE, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt pulling a cattle trailer...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

John Burggraaff

John Burggraaff, age 79 of Viborg, South Dakota and formerly of the Inwood and Sheldon, area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Reformed Church...
VIBORG, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
kiwaradio.com

Allen Jay Baartman

Allen Jay Baartman, age 74, of Britt, Iowa and formerly of the Boyden and Spencer, Iowa area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa. His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa.
BRITT, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan cited for marijuana at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Luverne, MN, man was cited about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Gregory Eugene Gainey stemmed from a call from the Iowa Division...
LARCHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy