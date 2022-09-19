Read full article on original website
Canoe
Rogue River Canoe With 2 Paddles, 15’7″ Long With 3 Seats And Some Storage, $250 obo, Located in Hartley.– 515-681-5332.
Car Destroyed In Fire Near Orange City; Firefighters Extinguish Ditch Near Primghar
Orange City, Iowa– A car was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, just before 4:00 p.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on a driveway at 3555 420th Street, two miles north and a mile and a half west of Orange City.
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
Leota Gerken
Leota Gerken age 96, of George, IA, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24th at Zoar Presbyterian Church, rural George, IA, with Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
Two hurt in collision south of Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon. Fifty-five-year-old Paula Nadine Haarsma of Sioux Center was driving north when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Envoy, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Cyclist Injured in Car vs Bicycle Accident
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorist and a bicyclist early Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon at around 5:20 pm. 55-year-old Douglas Roth of George was driving his vehicle westbound on 280th Street when he encountered...
Burn Ban Issued For O’Brien County
O’Brien County, Iowa — O’Brien County has become the second area county to be placed under a burn ban this month. During their Tuesday (September 20th) meeting of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors, the group voted to request a burn ban declaration from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, following requests from each fire department in the county.
Info wanted on semi sideswiped near Hull
HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run vehicle accident resulting in injury about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Highway 75, three miles northwest of Hull. A southbound brown or tan Peterbilt semitractor pulling a cattle trailer entered the northbound lane and sideswiped a...
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS
INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
Semi receives $40,000 damage in crash
SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a Peterbilt semitruck received an estimated $40,000 damage in a one-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandler W.R. Franssen of Hebron, NE, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt pulling a cattle trailer...
John Burggraaff
John Burggraaff, age 79 of Viborg, South Dakota and formerly of the Inwood and Sheldon, area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Reformed Church...
Construction of new I-29 interchange approved
A proposed new interchange on Interstate 29 has been approved.
Allen Jay Baartman
Allen Jay Baartman, age 74, of Britt, Iowa and formerly of the Boyden and Spencer, Iowa area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa. His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa.
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Minnesotan cited for marijuana at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Luverne, MN, man was cited about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Gregory Eugene Gainey stemmed from a call from the Iowa Division...
