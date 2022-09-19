ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
WAFF

Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple of homeowners have had a bad experience with a “local” contracting company. Linwood Bowers and Cindy Boyle say they both hired a contractor from Carefree Creative Coatings claiming to offer low prices for home renovations. Both say they paid for the work...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental

Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL

