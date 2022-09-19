Read full article on original website
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple of homeowners have had a bad experience with a “local” contracting company. Linwood Bowers and Cindy Boyle say they both hired a contractor from Carefree Creative Coatings claiming to offer low prices for home renovations. Both say they paid for the work...
Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental
Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
North Alabama brewery uses German technique to avoid effects of carbon dioxide shortage
A shortage of carbon dioxide is impacting a handful of industries as it becomes not only harder to get but more expensive. Brewers across the country count on CO2 when it comes to production, but one brewery in Huntsville uses a technique to completely avoid effects from the nationwide shortage.
Gus Mitchell’s store added to Alabama historical sites, plans underway to open museum and meeting space
Before internet or even telephones, there was usually a place in the community where folks would gather to talk, to trade and just be together. In a little community on Perry County Road 45 called Vilula, that place was Gus Mitchell’s store. And one man who grew up there is working to preserve the store and its history.
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Huntsville Utilities reports another scam targeting customers
A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Alan Miller
A judge has stayed the lethal injection. Alabama is still preparing to execute Alan Miller.
