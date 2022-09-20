ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Merge came, saw and conquered. Not that you'd guess from crypto prices.

The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. read more

Even though anticipation of the event had seen ether rise about 85% from its June doldrums, it has since sunk 19%, hit along with bitcoin and other risky assets by investor angst over inflation and central-bank policy.

Nonetheless, many market players are bullish about the long-term prospects of Ethereum and its native cryptocurrency.

"Previously, we have talked to sovereign wealth funds and central banks to help build their digital asset allocations... but direct investment has been voted down due to energy concerns," said Markus Thielen, chief investment officer at asset manager IDEG Limited.

"With Ethereum moving to PoS, this clearly solves this last pillar of concern."

Some crypto investors are now turning their attention to the next event that could shake up prices.

The next significant upgrade for Ethereum is the "Shanghai", expected by market participants in around six months' time, which is aimed at reducing its high transaction costs.

It would allow validators, who have deposited ether tokens on the blockchain in exchange for a yield, to withdraw their staked coins, to hold or sell.

There's a lot at stake: over $20 billion of ether deposits are currently locked up, according to data provider Glassnode.

The staked ether crypto coin - viewed as a bet on Ethereum's long-term success as it cannot be redeemed until Shanghai happens - is trading at nearly parity with ether at 0.989 ether, according to CoinMarketCap data, indicating confidence in future upgrades.

The coin had dropped as low as 0.92 in June.

PURGE AND SPLURGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnP6q_0i2MDD1g00

Beyond Shanghai, a slew of other upgrades are planned for Ethereum, which co-founder Vitalik Buterin has nicknamed "the surge", "verge", "purge" and "splurge".

The primary focus of future upgrades is likely to be on the blockchain's ability to process more transactions.

"Because the Merge was delayed for several years, investors, traders, and end-users have a great deal of trepidation around when Ethereum will meaningfully scale," said Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at blockchain-focused bank Galaxy Digital.

Paul Brody, global blockchain leader at EY, said: "Ethereum's future needs to, and will, scale to hundreds of millions of transactions a day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GRuV_0i2MDD1g00

ETHEREUM KILLERS

The Merge's primary goal was to reduce Ethereum's energy usage as cryptocurrencies come under fire for their massive carbon footprint. The blockchain's energy consumption was cut by an estimated 99.95%, the developers claim, which could tempt powerful institutional investors, formerly constrained by environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

The Merge and future upgrades also dent the investment appeal of so-called "Ethereum killer" blockchains like Solana and Polkadot, said Adam Struck, CEO of venture capital firm Struck Crypto.

However, institutional investors aren't jumping in just yet, as a fearsome macro environment chills the waters of risk appetite.

Longer-term, though, the switch to PoS is expected to decrease the rate at which ether tokens are issued - potentially by up to 90% - which should drive up prices.

Additionally, annual yields of 4.1% for staking ether tokens to validate transactions could prove tempting for investors.

However, while the proof-of-stake method allows for these lucrative yields, many crypto purists point out that it moves Ethereum away from a purely decentralized model as the biggest validators could exercise greater influence over the blockchain.

For the time being, however, the Ethereum world might be advised to enjoy the Merge moment.

"There may be volatility in the days to come," said analysts at Kaiko Research. "But for now the community can take a well-earned victory lap."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Cryptocurrency#Splurge#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ideg Limited
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
CNBC

30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions

Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

603K+
Followers
356K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy