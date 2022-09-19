ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

College Football HQ

Clemson vs. Wake Forest football preview, prediction

A pair of ACC Atlantic rivals meet up at Truist Field as Clemson pays a visit to Wake Forest in a battle of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Clemson comes in as the No. 5 team in the latest AP rankings, while Wake owns a No. 21 position in the poll, a drop of 2 ...
CLEMSON, SC
clemson.edu

High school students learn farm safety during Clemson Ag Safety Days

“Protecting America’s Future” is the theme for the 2022 National Farm Safety and Health Week, and Clemson University is helping South Carolina high school students learn about agricultural safety. National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept. 18-24. The Clemson Agricultural Safety Program recently held an Ag Safety...
CLEMSON, SC
clemson.edu

Redd recognized as Professor of the Game

Associate Professor Renna Redd, resource sharing coordinator for Clemson Libraries, was recognized as Professor of the Game at Clemson’s home football game against Louisiana Tech on September 17. Redd was invited to the President and First Lady’s Suite as an honored guest and recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Lifestyle
Clemson, SC
Education
City
Clemson, SC
clemson.edu

Dean’s Corner: September 2022

The beginning of the new academic year 2022-23 feels like we are beginning to return to normal which, for me, is an introduction to a whole new Clemson!. At the Brooks Center, the new executive director, Janice Crews, launched things with a pre-program picnic for the Friends of the Brooks Center. It was lovely to see some familiar faces and to get to meet some supporters for the first time. The sun was shining on one of those balmy late summer afternoons. Idyllic. The picnic was followed by a splendid performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, playing to a packed and enthusiastic audience. It was fantastic.
CLEMSON, SC
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
ANDERSON, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Education
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC

Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC

