Clemson vs. Wake Forest football preview, prediction
A pair of ACC Atlantic rivals meet up at Truist Field as Clemson pays a visit to Wake Forest in a battle of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Clemson comes in as the No. 5 team in the latest AP rankings, while Wake owns a No. 21 position in the poll, a drop of 2 ...
clemson.edu
High school students learn farm safety during Clemson Ag Safety Days
“Protecting America’s Future” is the theme for the 2022 National Farm Safety and Health Week, and Clemson University is helping South Carolina high school students learn about agricultural safety. National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept. 18-24. The Clemson Agricultural Safety Program recently held an Ag Safety...
clemson.edu
Redd recognized as Professor of the Game
Associate Professor Renna Redd, resource sharing coordinator for Clemson Libraries, was recognized as Professor of the Game at Clemson’s home football game against Louisiana Tech on September 17. Redd was invited to the President and First Lady’s Suite as an honored guest and recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
Swinney comments on receiver's departure from team
During his press conference on Wednesday morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the departure of Dacari Collins. As The Clemson Insider reported on Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver has (...)
clemson.edu
Dean’s Corner: September 2022
The beginning of the new academic year 2022-23 feels like we are beginning to return to normal which, for me, is an introduction to a whole new Clemson!. At the Brooks Center, the new executive director, Janice Crews, launched things with a pre-program picnic for the Friends of the Brooks Center. It was lovely to see some familiar faces and to get to meet some supporters for the first time. The sun was shining on one of those balmy late summer afternoons. Idyllic. The picnic was followed by a splendid performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, playing to a packed and enthusiastic audience. It was fantastic.
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.
National football post
College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida
Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
FOX Carolina
Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
WYFF4.com
Family gives encouraging update on recovery of SC student hit by van on first day of school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a car on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is headed to a rehab facility after some very encouraging few days. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Downtown Airport director Joe Frasher awarded Order of the Palmetto
Greenville Downtown Airport Director Joe Frasher was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Sept. 15 at the Greenville Convention Center. The award was presented on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette in recognition of Frasher’s 39 years of...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
wspa.com
Fall Festival Benefiting Anderson Chapter, National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina
Demetrius Williford, Kim Williford, and Roxy Reed from the Anderson chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina to talk about their upcoming Fall Festival in Anderson. The event will take place September 24th from 11 AM to 8 PM in front of the Anderson Mall, which is located at 3131 N. Main St., Anderson SC, 29621.
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
