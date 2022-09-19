The beginning of the new academic year 2022-23 feels like we are beginning to return to normal which, for me, is an introduction to a whole new Clemson!. At the Brooks Center, the new executive director, Janice Crews, launched things with a pre-program picnic for the Friends of the Brooks Center. It was lovely to see some familiar faces and to get to meet some supporters for the first time. The sun was shining on one of those balmy late summer afternoons. Idyllic. The picnic was followed by a splendid performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, playing to a packed and enthusiastic audience. It was fantastic.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO