27 books you should read this fall, according to local experts
We asked staff members at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, Harvard Book Store, Frugal Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, and Porter Square Books for the titles they’re most excited to read as the foliage changes. The days of lounging with a book by the beach or a pool may be drawing to...
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Renowned author Joan Didion honored by hundreds at memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Didion’s precision with words extended even to ones she would never live to hear, such as those used during a small, private service this spring at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. “She left very clear directions about what she wanted to happen at that service,” the Very Rev. Patrick Malloy said Wednesday night, at the start of a memorial tribute at the Cathedral. “She wanted it to be very brief and she specified the texts she wanted us to use, all from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, which is what you’d expect...
Rizzoli to Publish First Monograph on André Saraiva
Rizzoli is set to release the first ever monograph on acclaimed French graffiti artist and nightlife impresario, André Saraiva. Over the course of his 30-year career, Saraiva has opened bars and clubs around the world, such as Le Baron club in Paris, Tokyo and London, along with spray painting his signature Mr. A character over 200,000 surfaces across the world.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
UConn exhibit showcases "Where the Wild Things Are" author Maurice Sendak and his love of puppets
Whether it was falling into a giant vat of morning cake batter in the 1970 children’s book “In the Night Kitchen,” or being whisked away to the island Wild Things in “Where the Wild Things Are,” the late Maurice Sendak had a knack for creating fantastical world in his books.
The Unfair Advantage Of Printed Books
You will never be able to experience these features with an e-book. I haven’t read a printed book in 2 years. However, I really miss it. You can’t compare the atmosphere a paper book creates when you start reading it. You feel the weight of the knowledge and its secrets. Printed books are a form of art, displaying illustrations with hidden messages.
Fiction: The Birth of A sleuth. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Best New Books of Fall 2022: Fiction Preview
September will never not mean back to school, and back to the stacks of serious literary fiction. Which is not to say that the books on offer this season are the eat-your-vegetables answer to summer's sunny beach-tote rush: Starting this month, bold new works from familiar superstars (Elizabeth Strout, Celeste Ng, even a twofer from Cormac McCarthy) will share shelf space with a spate of exciting next-gen voices (Jonathan Escoffery, S.E. Boyd).
