Berkeleyan Online
As online harms surge, Our Better Web initiative advances at UC Berkeley
With the U.S. midterm elections approaching and political disinformation posing a continued threat to democracy, UC Berkeley’s ambitious new Our Better Web initiative is advancing efforts to study and combat online harms. The initiative, launched on a small scale in April, is releasing its first set of projects, including...
Berkeleyan Online
Urban greening research awarded NASA Equity and Environmental Justice Grant
CED is proud to announce that the inaugural NASA Equity and Environmental Justice Grant has been awarded to Professor of Landscape Architecture Iryna Dronova, DCRP Professor Emerita Karen Chapple, and DCRP Assistant Professor Zoé Hamstead for their proposal, "Where the Grass Grows Greener: The Impacts of Urban Greening on Housing Prices and Neighborhood Stability."
Berkeleyan Online
New institute brings together chemistry and machine learning to tackle climate change
Imagine a technology that could remove planet-warming emissions from smokestacks, turn moisture in the air into drinking water and transform carbon dioxide into clean energy. A new UC Berkeley institute will bring together top machine learning and chemistry researchers to make this vision a reality, and a Bay Area foundation is providing a substantial gift to launch and enable this work at UC Berkeley over the next five years.
Berkeleyan Online
Study finds potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in prison drinking water
Ten years after the state of California recognized the human right to water, hundreds of thousands of residents still rely on drinking water that contains dangerous levels of contaminants, including the highly toxic mineral arsenic. Many of them live in low-income and rural communities that struggle to afford the necessary infrastructure to remove arsenic from drinking water.
Berkeleyan Online
A year of unprecedented generosity
Reflecting on fiscal year 2021–22, Berkeley Engineering can proudly announce its most successful year of fundraising ever, with a total of $152 million in philanthropic support given by more than 5,200 donors. The record-breaking year was bolstered by a $35-million lead commitment gift to its proposed new Engineering Center...
