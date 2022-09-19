Read full article on original website
Related
toledo.com
Pandemic-Related School Disruption Solution
Partners in Education and Mosaic Family Zone are excited to announce the launch of Nature +, a comprehensive afterschool pilot program for early elementary students in the Old South End of Toledo, Ohio. The initiative is being jointly developed in collaboration with The Toledo Zoo, The Toledo Museum of Art, and the Metroparks Toledo.
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
bgfalconmedia.com
New Bike Trail off Rudolph
Wood County residents will have a new trail to blaze next month when a new bike park opens this October. The new park is scheduled to open in Rudolph following after several setbacks over the past few years, according to Wood County Park District Director Chris Smalley. The park will...
City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
toledo.com
FilmToledo Fundraiser & Mixer
FILMTOLEDO TO HOST FUNDRAISER AND FILM INDUSTRY MIXER. Film industry networking event to take place at Firefly Toledo. TOLEDO, OH – FilmToledo, the non-profit regional film commission covering the Toledo and Northwest Ohio area, is hosting a fundraiser and film industry mixer on October 10th, 2022 from 7PM-10PM. This...
13abc.com
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
toledo.com
Dr. King Speaks in Toledo
1967: Less than seven months before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at Scott High School at the invitation of the Toledo chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. For more about Toledo's history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
toledo.com
AIA Toledo Hosts 1st Annual World Architecture Day
On Monday, October 3, AIA Toledo will celebrate World Architecture Day with keynote speakers, educational outreach, and a project tour. Events will highlight the positive impact of design in our local community and beyond. Created by the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1985, World Architecture Day is celebrated on...
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
wlen.com
Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank
Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
michiganradio.org
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most
Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
Here's a look at the history of the BP-Husky Refinery near Toledo
OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed after an explosion Tuesday at the BP-Husky Refinery along Cedar Point Road in Oregon, just east of Toledo. The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt. It has been in operation for more than 100 years.
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
Comments / 0