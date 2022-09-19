Read full article on original website
Related
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States
A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced."The framers of the compact — and water leaders since then...
WATCH: Vicious Wolf Pack Brings Down a Bull Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Nature is as raw and uncensored as it is beautiful, and Yellowstone National Park‘s wildlife frequently demonstrate both those qualities. Earlier this spring, one of the park’s wolf packs took down a young bull elk in brutally slow motion and a wildlife photographer captured the entire, gruesome kill on camera. The following video is not for the faint of heart.
natureworldnews.com
Return of Wolves in Oregon's Cascade Mountains Gives Experts Hope for Conservation
Based on the most recent nation environmental officials' statement, a newfound pack of wolves has recently been seen in Oregon's Cascade Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) stated on Monday that researchers from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS), whose territory encompasses sections of Jefferson County as well as Wasco district, used a field imager to capture the growing family of two seniors and two puppies in August, Newsweek reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Watch Itchy Boots Meet Bears, Bison, And Elk Riding Through Yellowstone
Have you been to Yellowstone National Park in the U.S.? More importantly, have you ridden through it on a motorcycle? Whether it’s something you want to do in the future, or it’s something you’ve already ticked off your bucket list, chances are good that you’ll enjoy seeing the experience through someone else’s eyes. Noraly, the moto adventurer behind the Itchy Boots YouTube channel, is here to help.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
nativenewsonline.net
New Mexico’s Heinrich, Leger Fernández Introduce Bicameral Bills To Approve Water Rights Settlements For 4 Pueblos
WASHINGTON – Two members of New Mexico’s Congressional delegation introduced bills on Tuesday to approve the water rights claims of four tribal Pueblos in the state. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) introduced a pair of bicameral bills to approve the claims of the Pueblos of Acoma, Jemez, Laguna, and Zia, as well as participating non-Tribal parties.
Wyoming Survey Reveals Stable Sage Grouse Population Despite Predicted Declines
The greater sage grouse is an iconic species in the West. Due to its substantial size (it’s the largest grouse species in North America) and its tenacity on the wing when flushed, the bird is cherished by die-hard upland hunters. But the species has been declining across most of its current range, which stretches from southern Canada into Colorado, California, and Nevada.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.The U.S. Forest Service asked the Bureau of Land Management earlier this year to quality check its review for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, about an hour east of Phoenix. The project is vehemently opposed by Native American tribes who hold the land sacred.Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto...
Comments / 0