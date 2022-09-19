Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.

