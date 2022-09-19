Read full article on original website
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen Walters
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
palmbeachstate.edu
Pellett selected as new provost of the Palm Beach Gardens campus
Joined Palm Beach State College as the new provost at the Palm Beach Gardens campus effective Sept. 16. Pellett, who was selected after a nationwide search, is an Orlando native and an experienced educator, professor and academic administrator. Before coming to PBSC, he worked with Amazon leading a workforce development initiative for adult learners near Seattle, Wash.
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
To combat teacher shortage, Palm Beach County schools hire from around the world
As school districts nationwide grapple with teacher shortages, some are looking internationally to recruit.
Feeding South Florida ending food distribution at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH — After two years of hosting bi-weekly food drives, Feeding South Florida will distribute its last bags of donated groceries at Commons Park Wednesday. Village Councilman Jeff Hmara said the program, which began in April 2020, is coming to a halt because the nonprofit has run out of federal funding to provide the food.
Riviera Beach marching band gets big donation for London trip
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023.
Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program
On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Coral Springs Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer
“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
earnthenecklace.com
Zach Covey Leaving CBS 12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?
Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.
NBC Miami
Some Are Paying for Driving Tests to Speed Through Backup at Florida DMVs
As the backup continues at Florida DMVs, NBC 6 has also learned parents are shelling out money to get their child a drivers license faster. Driving schools like AB Auto Driving and Traffic School in Miami Gardens say they’re seeing business double all because of the backup at the DMV, but not everyone can afford that option.
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
Former Palm Beach County Mayor & Democrat Endorses DeSantis For Governor
County Commissioner Dave Kerner worked closely with DeSantis on some COVID-related issues while serving as Mayor. He cites the governor's support for law enforcement for his endorsement.
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Teacher was suspended for hitting kids with yardsticks. Now he's been fired for chokeholds.
In February, a Boca Raton math teacher was suspended after a video showed him striking a student with a yardstick. Seven months later, he's been terminated by the Palm Beach County School Board. But not...
'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month
In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk. Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
Demand high for utility bill relief in Fort Pierce
Relief may be on the way for hundreds of Fort Pierce residents who are struggling with high utility bills.
