Lake Worth, FL

palmbeachstate.edu

Pellett selected as new provost of the Palm Beach Gardens campus

Joined Palm Beach State College as the new provost at the Palm Beach Gardens campus effective Sept. 16. Pellett, who was selected after a nationwide search, is an Orlando native and an experienced educator, professor and academic administrator. Before coming to PBSC, he worked with Amazon leading a workforce development initiative for adult learners near Seattle, Wash.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program

On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer

“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Zach Covey Leaving CBS 12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?

Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.  Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

