Queens, NY

East Elmhurst Men Face Decades in Prison for Homeless Shelter Scam: Feds

Two East Elmhurst men who had contracts to maintain housing shelters throughout the 5 boroughs have been busted for allegedly bilking the city out of millions of dollars by filing bogus invoices for work not done. Liaquat Cheema, 62, and Ali Cheema, 31, ran a construction company out of Corona...
QUEENS, NY
Astoria Man Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run of 5-Year-Old Boy in East Elmhurst

The police have nabbed an alleged hit-and-run driver who was wanted for fatally striking a 5-year-old boy in East Elmhurst earlier this month. Xavier Carchipull, 40, of Astoria, was arrested and charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license—after he allegedly plowed a white pickup truck into victim Jonathan Martinez on Sept. 1.
QUEENS, NY

