East Elmhurst Men Face Decades in Prison for Homeless Shelter Scam: Feds
Two East Elmhurst men who had contracts to maintain housing shelters throughout the 5 boroughs have been busted for allegedly bilking the city out of millions of dollars by filing bogus invoices for work not done. Liaquat Cheema, 62, and Ali Cheema, 31, ran a construction company out of Corona...
MTA Holds Press Conference in Corona to Announce That Cameras Will be Installed in All Subway Cars
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Corona Tuesday to announce that security cameras will be installed in all subway cars. The governor said that the MTA will place two cameras on each of its more than 6,400 subway cars. The announcement follows the installation of 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations.
City Planning Commission Approves Innovation QNS, Although Councilmember Won Remains Unimpressed
The City Planning Commission voted in favor of the massive Innovation QNS project Wednesday, although the person that matters most on the future of the plan—Councilmember Julie Won—was far from impressed. The commission voted 10-3 in favor of the plan that calls for the development of 2,843 apartments...
Astoria Man Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run of 5-Year-Old Boy in East Elmhurst
The police have nabbed an alleged hit-and-run driver who was wanted for fatally striking a 5-year-old boy in East Elmhurst earlier this month. Xavier Carchipull, 40, of Astoria, was arrested and charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license—after he allegedly plowed a white pickup truck into victim Jonathan Martinez on Sept. 1.
